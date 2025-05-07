Welsh Government
Major funding boost transforms spaces where communities gather
From sports clubs to family centres offering vital support, 14 community settings across Wales will be given a new lease of life, thanks to a new £3m investment from the Welsh Government.
The Community Facilities Programme grant helps transform spaces where people gather, learn new skills and access support when they need it most.
Tumble Family Centre has received £300,000 from the fund to help give them a proper home after years of making do in a condemned portacabin and then temporary accommodation. The Family Centre supports children, families and young people in Tumble and the wider community within the Gwendraeth Valley, offering free play sessions, activities, advice and friendship – from baby massage and sensory play to youth clubs, family groups and community outings.
Speaking on behalf of the Tumble Family Centre trustees, Anna Durran recently said:
Staff and trustees here at Tumble Family Centre are delighted to be a part of the project. This funding from the Welsh Government community facilities fund ensures security for the family centre for many years to come and enables us to continue supporting children, families and young people in our community.
We thank the Welsh Government for its confidence in our vision, and its support will secure the progression of this project which will provide the community with a wonderful, much needed facility. We are excited to be part of it.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, recently visited Tumble to meet the volunteers and families who bring the centre to life.
She recently said:
During my visit to Tumble, I heard fantastic stories about how the Family Centre has created a vibrant hub where people come together, share experience and support each other whilst having a good time.
This investment isn't just about improving buildings, it's about strengthening communities across Wales. People need accessible places on their doorstep where they can join activities, get advice, and solve problems together. I'm delighted to support these creative local solutions that make such a difference to everyday lives.
