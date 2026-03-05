Major funding deal puts London Overground ‘missing link’ on track for next phase

TfL, four west London boroughs and the Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation have agreed to commit up to £6.65m to progress the next phase of innovative rail scheme

Proposals link Hendon and Hounslow with a fully accessible London Overground line that would provide ten new unique interchanges with rail and underground links, including four brand new stations

This funding will support design of stations and other infrastructure, modelling and public consultation ahead of a 2027 decision on seeking statutory powers

The new route would unlock new homes and jobs, boost sustainable travel options, and better connect town centres and employment hubs across west and northwest London

Transport for London (TfL), four west London boroughs and the Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) will collectively contribute up to £6.65 million to drive forward the next stage of a new rail scheme set to transform travel for those living and working in west and northwest London. This includes £400,000 from the Mayor of London's 2026/27 budget.

The route, sometimes known as the West London Orbital, would create a new passenger link on under-used freight lines so that Londoners can better connect with town centres, employment hubs and existing and future transport links to London Underground, London Overground, Elizabeth line, National Rail and HS2 interchanges. It would run up to six trains an hour connecting key growth hubs and town centres including Brent Cross, Neasden, Harlesden, Old Oak Common, Acton, Brentford and Hounslow.

The proposed route includes new stations in some locations, while in others it would serve existing stations with appropriate alterations. Public consultation later this year will include details of four new stations at Old Oak Common Lane, Neasden, Harlesden, and Lionel Road.

This innovative new transport link would support more than 25,000 new homes and 11,500 new jobs, delivering approximately £300 million in the first 10 years of operation. It would connect major regeneration zones including the Great West Road, Neasden and Brent Cross, as well as improving links to major employment centres across west London. It would also strengthen access to the future Old Oak Common superhub, including HS2 and the Elizabeth line, meaning faster journeys to Heathrow from north London. The boost in public transport connections would help encourage 650,000 fewer car trips per year.

As with other London Overground lines named in 2024, this new line would consider the communities along the route as well as local heritage and history to find a suitable name that showcases London's rich diversity and culture.

The £6.65m funding is being split equally between TfL and local boroughs - with contributions from the London boroughs of Barnet, Brent, Ealing, Hounslow - as well as the OPDC, which was established in 2015 to drive regeneration in the area. TfL's 50 per cent share is being provided over the 2025/26, 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years.

This funding will fast-track design and modelling for public consultation in summer 2026, leading to a decision in late 2027 on whether to seek statutory powers through a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) - a major step towards delivery. Funds will enable TfL, boroughs, OPDC and Network Rail to prepare this consultation: finalising preferred options for stations, junctions, signalling and power; modelling how the new service will run alongside existing rail operations; assessing environmental impacts and refining demand forecasts; building evidence of the housing, jobs and economic potential unlocked by the scheme.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

'I'm pleased and proud to bring partners together so we can deliver the missing link in public transport for the north and northwest part of the capital. Adding a new line to our fantastic London Overground network will help drive regeneration and economic growth not only along the new route but across our great city. I look forward to seeing the homes, jobs and opportunities unlocked by this innovative rail project as we continue building a better, greener, more prosperous London for everyone.'

Alex Williams, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at TfL, said:

'The West London Orbital has the potential to transform how people travel across west and northwest London. This funding allows us to take the next major step in developing the scheme, working closely with boroughs, the West London Alliance and Network Rail to build a detailed, evidence-based case for delivery. Improving orbital connections will support new homes, unlock jobs and give more people access to fast, reliable public transport.'

Matthew Carpen, Chief Executive Office of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation said:

'We're pleased to be supporting the West London Orbital, a project that will play a vital role in connecting communities and unlocking new opportunities in the region. As part of the wider transformation of Old Oak and Park Royal, this investment advances our vision for long term prosperity and inclusive growth in West London and beyond.'

Councillor Barry Rawlings, Leader of Barnet Council and Chair of West London Alliance, said:

'Barnet backs the West London Orbital. By filling a major gap in the public transport network it will give our residents faster, more sustainable access to everything West London has to offer. We have already taken steps to receive the West London Orbital at Brent Cross West, the gateway to our new neighbourhood Brent Cross Town, ensuring even more people can benefit from the opportunities this major new development will bring and help us further unlock much needed new homes, employment and outstanding community facilities in the borough.'

Councillor Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council said:

'The Elizabeth line proved the point: build the connections and the growth will follow the line. The West London Orbital is a once-in-a-generation chance to do the same for Brent and our region.

'Four postcodes along this route in Brent are amongst the most deprived in London, yet they sit on the doorstep of HS2 and Old Oak Common. With the right connections, places like Harlesden and Neasden can become a new economic powerhouse for our borough, unlocking thousands of jobs, new homes, and millions of pounds of investment for local people for decades to come.

'Advancing to the next stage of development is an important milestone, and we're pleased to see real progress on a project that will benefit our whole city as we work with partners to make it a reality.'

Councillor Peter Mason, Leader of Ealing Council, said:

'The West London Orbital is a welcome step toward an even better-connected borough. It would mean local people would find it easier to find work and training, by using a sustainable travel choice - helping us fulfil our ambitions of creating good jobs, tackling the climate crisis, and fighting inequality. We look forward to the project's continued development.'

Councillor Shantanu Rajawat, the Leader of Hounslow Council, said:

'The faster journeys, boost to business, and thousands of new homes and jobs which the West London Orbital unlocks will bring huge benefits and opportunities for communities across Hounslow.

'It will directly support the transformation of London's Golden Mile, one of the UK's most important creative and economic corridors, and strengthen links to key local destinations, including Hounslow and Brentford town centres, Brentford Football Club and the wider cultural and employment opportunities along the A4. We're fully behind the next phase of development.'

Notes to editors: