Major improvements to Lymington flood defences completed

New tidal flaps have been installed to improve reliability and reduce maintenance, and the flood gate has been refurbished with new seals.

The Environment Agency has completed a two-year project to replace tidal outfall flaps and improve flood defences at Toll Road in Lymington, ahead of the winter flood season.

The project replaced the original steel tidal flaps, installed around 18 years ago as part of the Lymington Flood Alleviation Scheme, which had reached the end of their design life and become heavily corroded in places.

Following detailed surveys, including underwater inspections by specialist divers, new flaps made from high-density polyethylene and marine-grade stainless steel were designed, manufactured and installed in September 2026 during low tide, using divers and a crane.

The new material offers a more durable solution for the tidal environment, with reduced maintenance needs and improved reliability.

The flaps form part of the wider Lymington Flood Alleviation Scheme, which also includes piling along the marshes to protect nearby homes, and a flood gate at Toll Road that can be closed to prevent flood water reaching the town.

As part of this project, the Environment Agency also repainted the flood gate, replaced worn seals, improved pedestrian access when the gate is closed, and installed a new, quieter road surface.

Works were planned to minimise disruption and carried out outside school holidays.

During the project, the team found that leaking floats had affected the regulating valve, which manages water levels in the marshes and is particularly important for flood risk management in winter.

Replacement floats have been ordered and will be fitted when conditions allow. In the meantime, the valve has been temporarily closed as a precaution, meaning residents may notice lower water levels in the marshes.

Normal operation will resume once the floats are replaced.

Artur Podsiadly, Environment Agency project manager, said:

I’m pleased to be able to share with residents that the main project has been delivered as planned before the winter months. The new tidal flaps provide a more robust and durable solution for this challenging environment and will help improve the reliability of the flood defences while reducing future maintenance requirements. We recognise that residents may notice lower water levels in the marshes while the regulating valve is temporarily closed. We have ordered replacement floats and will complete this work when conditions allow.

John O’Flynn, Environment Agency area manager, said:

We would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while these works have been carried out. These improvements represent a long-term investment in Lymington’s flood defences and will help ensure the wider flood alleviation scheme continues to provide protection to the local community.

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