Major incident declared by the Deputy Prime Minister

Statement given recently (03 October 2025) from the Deputy Prime Minister declaring a major incident and standing up the Independent Public Advocate.

I, the Rt. Hon. David Lammy as Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice, declare the incident which occurred at 9:30am on 2 October 2025 at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall to be a Major Incident under section 34(2) of the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024.

As a result, I have stood up the Independent Public Advocate.

The Independent Public Advocate will ensure victims and close friends and family members affected by this major incident understand their rights and can access vital emotional and practical support from the get-go. This can also include helping victims to navigate the investigations which may follow such as statutory inquiries under the Inquiries Act 2005 and inquests under the Coroner Justice Act 2009.

My thoughts are with the those affected by this horrific attack and the Jewish Community. We stand together in the face of those who try to sow division in our country.