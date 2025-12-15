Major investment in general practice in Wales

More than £41m extra will be invested into general practice this year as part of a deal struck between the Welsh Government and GPs.

The deal includes a 4% uplift to the general medical services contract in 2025 to 2026, in line with the independent Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) recommendations, and a guaranteed 5.8% recurrent funding uplift from 2026 to 2027, underlining the government’s commitment to continue to invest in primary care and community-based services.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:

This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to general practice in Wales. The 4% pay uplift ensures fair recognition for GPs and practice staff who work tirelessly to deliver care for communities across our country. By providing multi-year funding certainty, we’re enabling practices to plan for the future with confidence and invest in the transformation our primary care services need. This agreement supports our community-by-design programme, which will reshape services around local needs and help deliver more care closer to home. I'm grateful to all who have been involved in the discussions for their collaborative approach in reaching this point.

The agreement follows constructive negotiations between the Welsh Government, NHS Wales, and GPC (General Practitioners Committee) Wales.

The package for 2025 to 2026 includes £37.9m in new investment and the re-investment of £4m in additional capacity funding. It sees a 1.77% uplift for expenses to help manage rising costs, alongside a recurrent £20m to support immediate stabilisation and to prepare for the next phase of service reform.

It also increases the partnership premium to support the retention of experienced clinicians and to make GP partnerships more attractive and sustainable, securing continuity of care for patients.

A review of the allocation formula of the General Medical Services (GMS) contract will also be undertaken – the first comprehensive assessment in more than 20 years.

The Health Secretary added: