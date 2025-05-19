Major Investment in North Wales delivers 140 new jobs

Around 140 jobs will be created in North Wales after Knauf Insulation unveiled plans to invest £170 million in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The landmark development will produce more than 100,000 tonnes of non-combustible rock mineral wool insulation per year and create approximately 140 direct jobs, with more in local supply chains.

The announcement coincides with the UK-EU Summit taking place today (Monday 19 May) underscoring the UK Government’s commitment to fostering economic growth through its Plan for Change and attracting inward investment to strengthen the economy.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

This £170 million investment by Knauf Insulation is fantastic news for North Wales and our UK Government mission to drive economic growth. This is a vote of confidence in the Welsh economy and our government’s plan to make Britain the destination of choice for investment in industry.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:

This is great news for North Wales. The plans will be a major investment in the area and are a testament to the skills and facilities we have here. This positive announcement is the start of the journey and we will continue to provide support as the work to deliver the project gets underway.

Minister for Investment Baroness Gustafsson CBE said:

The UK is open for business, and this is yet another vote of confidence in North Wales and its thriving advanced manufacturing sector which will boost jobs and prosperity across the region. Our modern Industrial Strategy, which will prioritise advanced manufacturing as one of eight key UK sectors, will help us go further by attracting even more investment, creating new opportunity across the country and making our Plan for Change a reality.

Neil Hargreaves, Managing Director of Knauf Insulation Northern Europe said:

Knauf Group has a proud history of manufacturing in Wales and this project aligns with the Welsh and UK Government’s commitment to sustainability and the industrial vision for North Wales and Deeside. Using UK-First Submerged Arc Furnace technology, the new factory will produce non-combustible, low embodied carbon, recyclable rock mineral wool insulation to support the need for safer, more energy efficient and sustainable buildings.

Joint efforts by the UK Government, Welsh Government, and local leadership have paved the way for Knauf Insulation’s confidence in Wales as a destination for transformative projects.

The UK and Welsh Government-backed North Wales Growth Deal and the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone collectively support the decision by Knauf Insulation to locate a second plant in the area.

As leaders in the production of sustainable building materials, Knauf Insulation’s expansion further supports the growing advanced manufacturing cluster in North Wales.