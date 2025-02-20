Major investment to boost growth and cement Britain’s place as cultural powerhouse

Over £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund for arts venues, museums, libraries and the heritage sector in major boost for growth

Intervention is next step of Government’s Plan for Change to help boost local economies and increase opportunities to gain creative skills

Comes as Culture Secretary marks the 60th anniversary of the first ever arts white paper

People across the nation will benefit from access to the arts and culture on their doorsteps as a result of a major funding package to boost growth and opportunity.

Hundreds of arts venues, museums, libraries and heritage buildings will receive a share of more than £270 million as part of an Arts Everywhere Fund from the government, supporting jobs and creating opportunities for young people to learn creative skills while helping to boost people’s sense of pride in where they live.

The cash will be targeted at organisations in urgent need of financial support to keep them up and running, carry out vital infrastructure work and improve long term financial resilience.

Today’s announcement will help protect hundreds of jobs in the cultural and heritage sectors. Overall, cultural sectors support 666,000 filled jobs across the country.

Arts and culture are a vital part of our first-class creative industries and are a key part of what makes Britain so great. The creative industries are worth £124 billion to our economy, creating jobs, opportunities and showcasing the best of Britain to the world. That is why the creative industries were identified as one of the eight growth-driving sectors in the government’s Industrial Strategy - with the potential to boost economic growth throughout communities in the UK.

At an inaugural lecture marking the 60th anniversary of the first ever arts white paper by former Minister Jennie Lee, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy will gather leaders from across the arts and culture sectors at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in Stratford-upon-Avon. She will set out how Jennie Lee’s vision of the ‘arts for everyone, everywhere’ will be made a reality as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

