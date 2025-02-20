Department for Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Major investment to boost growth and cement Britain’s place as cultural powerhouse
Over £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund for arts venues, museums, libraries and the heritage sector in major boost for growth
- Intervention is next step of Government’s Plan for Change to help boost local economies and increase opportunities to gain creative skills
- Comes as Culture Secretary marks the 60th anniversary of the first ever arts white paper
People across the nation will benefit from access to the arts and culture on their doorsteps as a result of a major funding package to boost growth and opportunity.
Hundreds of arts venues, museums, libraries and heritage buildings will receive a share of more than £270 million as part of an Arts Everywhere Fund from the government, supporting jobs and creating opportunities for young people to learn creative skills while helping to boost people’s sense of pride in where they live.
The cash will be targeted at organisations in urgent need of financial support to keep them up and running, carry out vital infrastructure work and improve long term financial resilience.
Today’s announcement will help protect hundreds of jobs in the cultural and heritage sectors. Overall, cultural sectors support 666,000 filled jobs across the country.
Arts and culture are a vital part of our first-class creative industries and are a key part of what makes Britain so great. The creative industries are worth £124 billion to our economy, creating jobs, opportunities and showcasing the best of Britain to the world. That is why the creative industries were identified as one of the eight growth-driving sectors in the government’s Industrial Strategy - with the potential to boost economic growth throughout communities in the UK.
At an inaugural lecture marking the 60th anniversary of the first ever arts white paper by former Minister Jennie Lee, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy will gather leaders from across the arts and culture sectors at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in Stratford-upon-Avon. She will set out how Jennie Lee’s vision of the ‘arts for everyone, everywhere’ will be made a reality as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-investment-to-boost-growth-and-cement-britains-place-as-cultural-powerhouse
Latest News from
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Regional growth to be boosted by £67 million for culture projects20/02/2025 11:22:00
Growth in jobs, tourism and regional regeneration to be ushered in by funding for major cultural projects across the UK
Minister Sir Chris Bryant speech at LEAD advertising conference07/02/2025 15:10:00
Creative Industries Minister Sir Chris Bryant yesterday gave the keynote speech at the LEAD advertising industry conference in London.
Birmingham scores transformative investment into new Sports Quarter05/02/2025 12:12:00
US company Knighthead have invested £100m to build new Sports Quarter in East Birmingham.
Rare Anglo-Saxon Gold Panel at risk of leaving the UK27/01/2025 09:20:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a rare Anglo-Saxon, Gold and Garnet Panel
Culture Secretary speech at the Creative Industries Growth Summit24/01/2025 16:20:00
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy's speech on government plans to grow the creative industries, at the Creative Industries Growth Summit in Gateshead.
£23 million government package to support restoration of thousands of listed places of worship22/01/2025 16:05:00
Government’s Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme will be extended for 2025/26.
Foreign Secretary launches UK Soft Power Council17/01/2025 15:22:00
The Foreign Secretary and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport have launched the UK Soft Power Council to drive UK growth and security.
£60 million boost for creative industries to turbocharge growth17/01/2025 12:10:00
Hundreds of creative businesses and projects across the UK are to receive government funding to help them grow as part of a major boost to the economy – marking the first step of the Government's Sector Plan for the creative industries.