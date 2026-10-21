Major investment to drive growth and jobs across Britain as Sultan of Oman visits UK

UK and Oman commit to closer cooperation across security, defence and trade on State Visit

Over £1bn investment set to generate jobs and growth across both countries as Sultan of Oman continues State Visit to UK.

New agreements will also accelerate mutual investment between Oman and the UK, supporting UK government’s commitment to drive good growth in every postcode.

UK and Oman also commit to closer cooperation across security, defence and trade as Prime Minister hosts His Majesty The Sultan in Downing Street.

Over £1bn in new investment is set to generate jobs and opportunity across the UK and Oman, as the countries take their centuries old partnership to a new level.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham will host His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman in Downing Street today as the Sultan’s three-day visit to the UK continues.

Driving prosperity and growth for people in the UK and Oman has been at the heart of the visit, with an agreement accelerating two-way investment between the two countries expected to be signed today.

The deal will build on the existing UK-Oman Sovereign Investment Partnership and support increased investment across a number of key sectors, including in renewable energy, technology, critical minerals, space, healthcare and financial services.

UK Export Finance, the UK government’s export credit agency, will also increase its financing capacity up to £7 billion for UK exports to Oman, helping unlock even more opportunities for trade and investment.

The announcements come as UK-founded Yamna, a global infrastructure development and investment company backed by British investment funds, is set to sign an agreement with Oman to build a large-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centre in Salalah. The first phase is expected to exceed £1bn and will create over 100 highly skilled jobs across the UK by exporting British expertise and attracting returns for UK-backed investors.

Prime Minister, Andy Burnham said:

I’m delighted to welcome His Majesty The Sultan to the UK - the UK and Oman have built a friendship which generates real benefits for people at home, and I look forward to shaping the next chapter of our relationship. Economic growth, security, defence, education: these are just some of the priorities we share as we plot a course through an increasingly complex world. Working together, we are leading with our values and creating opportunities for people in both our countries.

The Foreign and Defence Secretaries and Minister for Trade are also set to meet with their Omani counterparts to further strengthen UK-Oman cooperation and ensure the relationship is delivering for people in both countries.

Oman is a vital partner for the UK - both as a historic ally and trading partner, and also for its role in regional stability and work to ensure the free flow of global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical to restoring global shipping routes.

To support this work, the UK and Oman are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to secure maritime co-operation through strengthened information-sharing and knowledge exchange with the Omani Maritime Security Centre.

The UK will also announce the return of the Chevening Educational Scholarship Programme to Oman, supporting Oman’s future leaders and generations with access to British education institutions. Welcoming applications from August 2027, the programme, run by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, will give more people the opportunity to study and build lifelong connections between both countries.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said:

The UK-Oman relationship spans almost four centuries and is built on trust and collaboration. His Majesty The Sultan’s visit to the United Kingdom reinforces this partnership for the future age. At what is a critical time for the Middle East, our close collaboration has never been more vital. Oman continues to play a valued diplomatic role in supporting the dialogue necessary to support a pathway to peace and regional stability – essential for the global economy and global security. Driving closer working across defence, trade and investment, and education, ensures that our long-standing friendship is a modern partnership that delivers for both the British and Omani people.

The UK and Oman will also sign new agreements on the responsible use of AI in education, supporting English language learning and helping teachers use AI safely and effectively in the classroom, and closer cooperation on space - exchanging expertise and cooperation on space policy, scientific research and innovation between the UK Space Agency and the Omani government.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik is visiting the UK as part of a three-day State Visit, hosted by Their Majesties’ The King and Queen. The visit celebrates our shared history and the close ties between the people of Oman and the United Kingdom.

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