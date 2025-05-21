Major inward investment secured

Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will bring hundreds of jobs.

Green aircraft engine developer ZeroAvia is to establish a major manufacturing base in Scotland, creating around 350 jobs.

The US company’s Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will be sited in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in Renfrewshire and produce advanced fuel cell systems for its hydrogen-electric aero engines. The facility is expected to begin operating by 2028.

Scottish Enterprise has awarded a grant of £9 million to the project, building on an earlier £20 million investment in the company from the Scottish National Investment Bank. The grant will unlock significant multiple investments from ZeroAvia as it develops the facility and operations, with the company targeting a multi-billion pound global export market.

ZeroAvia’s engines can reduce operating costs for airlines and would cut aviation’s contribution to global warming by emitting only water. The company hopes an engine for up to 20 seat planes will enter service in 2026 and it is working on a powertrain for 40 to 80 seat aircraft.

First Minister John Swinney visited Glasgow Airport to meet with ZeroAvia and partners supporting the project and Scotland’s green aviation agenda.

The First Minister said:

“Scotland has the skills, the talent and the innovation to be at the forefront of efforts to tackle the climate emergency while developing significant new opportunities to grow the economy.

“ZeroAvia’s decision to establish a base in Scotland – creating 350 highly-skilled jobs in the process - is the perfect illustration of Scotland’s growing reputation in the global transition to net zero.

“Attracting inward investment is critical to economic growth and we will continue to work with Scottish Development International and other partners bring more high quality jobs to Scotland.

“By setting out a strategic vision in priority areas such as the hydrogen we are sending a clear statement to investors and businesses that Scotland is at the heart of the green energy revolution. The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will be at the forefront of fuel cell technology and offers a hugely promising and exciting proposition for sustainable aviation.”

Val Miftakhov, Founder and Chief Executive, ZeroAvia said:

“Scotland has some unique advantages for ZeroAvia with strong aerospace and engineering skills, a burgeoning hydrogen sector and a clear aviation strategy with potential for early adoption of zero-emission flights.

The aviation industry is on the cusp of the biggest transformation since the advent of the jet age, with entirely new propulsion systems set to power the next era of aviation – cleaner flights, better economics and better experiences for all.”

“With this new facility, Scotland has a big role to play in driving this transformation. We welcome the grant award from Scottish Enterprise and the support of our equity investors that has enabled us to move into another phase of manufacturing readiness as we progress towards certification of our first engines.”

Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie said:

“It is fantastic that we’ve been able to attract ZeroAvia to Scotland, not only for the jobs they will be creating, but for the hugely important role they can play in ensuring Scotland maintains its reputation for fostering innovative green technologies.

“Making aviation sustainable is crucial to a successful green economy and Scottish Enterprise is fully committed to backing ambitious companies with innovative ideas.

“ZeroAvia’s decision to come to Scotland is a real boost to our energy transition leadership, as well as being a further example of why Scotland is such a great place for inward investment.”

Background

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland is led by Renfrewshire Council in partnership with Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Government. It is home to the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) as well as the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC).