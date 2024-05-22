Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
Major National Lottery cash boost for NI as £10.5m is awarded to over 120 community projects
Major National Lottery cash boost for NI as £10.5m is awarded to over 120 community projects
The National Lottery Community Fund has announced over £10.5 million of grants, for 123 community projects across Northern Ireland.
The National Lottery cash is going to organisations working in the voluntary and community sector to provide support and services to local people, to improve their lives.
A wide range of organisations are being supported in this announcement across every Council area in NI, from grass roots community organisations delivering vital activities to local people to reduce isolation and build connections, to larger NI-wide charities delivering a range of support tackling issues relating to domestic violence, bereavement and addiction.
Fermanagh Women’s Aid in partnership with Omagh Women’s Aid have received a £500,000 grant to support young people aged 12-18 who have been subjected to domestic abuse, and to change attitudes and behaviours across their community.
Staff from Fermanagh Women's Aid
Kerrie Flood, Development Manager at Fermanagh Women’s Aid said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this National Lottery funding to meet the needs of this specific age group, who are at a transition in life and can fall between services, while experiencing abuse through their family or a partner.
“Women in our rural area are more at risk due to isolation and take longer to ask for help, due to lack of services and support options, so this project really is badly needed.
“Over four years the project will deliver one-to-one trauma-based support, personal safety workshops, wellbeing activities and social events to help the young people cope with their experiences, improve wellbeing and feel confident to plan for their future.
“As well as supporting people now, it will also help them educate and empower others. For the first time, we’re being led by the young people, who know best how to reach their peer group in this rural area, by using platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram, to get the correct messages out there about attitudes and behaviour, as well as how to challenge them safely.
“This project really is a game changer for Fermanagh and Omagh area resulting in recommendations for the whole community to keep people safe and address domestic abuse. Thank you.”
Northern Ireland Blind Golf has also received a £20,000 grant over two years to expand their support for blind or visually impaired people to improve their wellbeing through learning to playing golf with the help of a sighted volunteer.
Volunteers and members from NI Blind Golf
Kate Daly, Captain at NI Blind Golf, said: “Joining NI Blind Golf was a life saver for me. I lost sight in my right eye when I was a child and my left eye started deteriorating in my 20s, but luckily, I still have part of my central vision. I didn’t think being part of a sports team was for me but I’m so glad that I was encouraged to give Blind Golf a go. Getting out and playing golf feels brilliant - mentally and physically, and I’ve made so many friends too.
“We have a mix of ages, abilities, male, female - from people who were born blind and learned to play blind golf, to sighted golf players who have lost their sight suddenly and had to adapt their skills. But we all understand the challenges each other faces and have all struggled at some point due to our sight - it can be very isolating – but we are a team and we look after each other.
“We are really thankful for this funding. We’re going to be able to raise our profile and increase the number of people we can support. We have a safety motto ‘no guide, no play’ so for everyone to be included in our golf days we need to organise a sighted guide for every player and organise travel across NI for everyone as we visit different clubs every month.”
Other organisations being funded include Funky Kids Workshop in Newtownabbey, DadBods NI in Comber, Portadown Wellness Centre, Streetwise Community Circus in Belfast, Portrush Women’s Institute, Cathedral Youth Club in Derry/Londonderry, Bann Maine West in Cullybackey, O4O Cookstown, and Lislea Men’s Shed. For more information on all projects, download the grant table.
Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It’s incredible to see this £10.5 million of funding going to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.
“We’re proud to invest money raised by people who play the National Lottery back into communities, to strengthen them and improve lives. As part of our new strategy ‘It starts with community’, we’re developing a new large grant programme to continue to reach people most in need which will open in the Autumn.”
Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is raised each week for good causes throughout the UK. For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.
List of all National Lottery grants awarded 22 May 2024
Notes to Editors
About The National Lottery Community Fund
We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision and name.
We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.
We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.
As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:
1. Come together
2. Be environmentally sustainable
3. Help children and young people thrive
4. Enable people to live healthier lives.
National Lottery Awards for All Northern Ireland
A quick way to apply for smaller amounts of funding between £300 and £20,000.
People and Communities
A larger amount of funding (between £20,001 and £500,000) for projects working with your community – whether that’s a community living in the same area, or people with similar interests or life experiences.
Empowering Young People
A larger amount of funding (between £20,001 and £500,000) for projects that work with young people (between the ages of 8 and 25) to face and overcome challenges.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2024-05-22/major-national-lottery-cash-boost-for-ni-as-10-5m-is-awarded-to-over-120-community-projects
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
The National Lottery Community Fund announces largest expansion in its funding for 30 years21/05/2024 14:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, has today unveiled bold new three-year ambitions to support what matters most to communities across the UK, including:
Podcast channel for prison leavers receives £500,000 National Lottery grant to show there’s Life After Prison20/05/2024 16:25:00
A popular podcast series that supports former prisoners to adapt to life outside of prison has received almost £500,000 in National Lottery funding.
Embracing the collective power of singing with National Lottery funded community impact choirs08/05/2024 12:10:00
Yesterday, 122 community groups across Wales are celebrating receiving a share of over £6.5 million in funding, thanks to National Lottery players. These grants will help groups carry out their important and varied work in supporting their communities.
Orkney Islands receive more than £500,000 from Scottish Land Fund’s latest awards10/04/2024 12:10:00
A group of islands in Orkney has received £530,136 for two community purchase projects in the latest round of grants from the Scottish Land Fund. The grants are amongst 11 totalling £1,833,622 that have been given to communities across the country in the latest round of awards by the Scottish Land Fund.
£12 million National Lottery cash injection to support communities to come together across the UK, as new report shows value of community04/04/2024 10:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, has awarded a vital £12 million cash injection to support communities to come together across the UK.
£15 million of National Lottery funding to keep vital community services running across Scotland27/03/2024 12:15:00
Over £15 million of National Lottery funding will help to keep vital local services running, as 384 community projects today (WEDNESDAY 27 MARCH) share in grants from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Scottish youth charity awarded £60,000 to fund lifechanging Arctic adventures13/03/2024 14:10:00
The Polar Academy has today (WEDNESDAY 13 MARCH) been awarded funding from the Young Start programme to continue delivering their annual programme of training to children from all over Scotland, which ultimately results in an expedition to Greenland.
National Lottery funding to help the Aire Rivers Trust prevent sewage pollution in their local river12/03/2024 15:20:00
A river conservation trust, which has seen sewage and construction site spills devastate natural habitat along the River Aire, has been awarded £20,000 of National Lottery funding to help ensure such incidents never happen again.
£5m National Lottery funding is improving the lives of people across Northern Ireland05/03/2024 14:10:00
Across Northern Ireland, 110 community groups and charitable organisations are supporting people to improve their wellbeing and learn new skills, thanks to £4,979,067 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.