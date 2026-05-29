Major new Swedish fighter jet deal to strengthen Ukraine and boost British jobs

UK welcomes Sweden’s leadership in brokering new deal to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression will be strengthened through a major new fighter jet deal, with essential parts of the aircraft to be built in Britain, supporting over 5000 UK jobs.

The deal is set to unlock Ukraine’s ambitions to build a strong air force, interoperable with NATO Allies, and will see 16 Swedish Gripen aircraft urgently gifted to Ukraine.

Ukraine will also be purchasing 20 new Gripen aircraft through an EU support loan, ensuring their future capacity.

The deal will give Ukrainian forces modern, agile and highly capable multirole air combat platforms to fight back against Russia’s illegal invasion. The aircraft will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air power and bolster NATO supply chains and resilience across the Alliance.

The Gripen is a collaboration between the UK, Sweden and the US. Companies across the UK supply critical components including the radar and landing gear, with over 30% of each aircraft manufactured in the UK. At least 50 British-based companies, from Saab UK in Fareham to Leonardo UK in Edinburgh, are set to be involved in the deal, supporting over 5000 UK jobs.

The UK continues to play a leading role in international support for Ukraine with training for Ukrainian Armed Forces, expertise sharing and billions of pounds per year of military equipment support including 120,000 drones for the country this year. Combined military support from the UK and Sweden since Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion in February 2022 now stands at £11.4 billion.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

This deal shows what British industry can achieve on the world stage - supporting thousands of jobs from Yeovil to Edinburgh while helping to deliver the air power Ukraine needs to defend itself against Russia’s illegal invasion. By standing with our allies and backing Ukraine, we are securing real benefits for British workers and businesses. This is our international partnerships working for Britain.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP said:

As the fierce resistance of the Ukrainians continues, and as Russian aggression grows, the UK will not waver. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and our NATO Allies like Sweden, bringing the combined power of our industries to bear to support the fight against Putin’s illegal war. This deal is both a big boost for Ukraine’s air power and a show of confidence in our world-leading UK defence industry, supporting thousands of good British jobs here at home. This is the UK stepping up as one for Ukraine: our government, our military and our industry.

The UK and Sweden share a strong defence and security partnership, built on JEF and NATO membership and a shared commitment to security in the Baltic Sea region and the High North. Last summer a squadron of Swedish Gripens deployed to Poland alongside the Royal Air Force to conduct NATO air policing.

The UK and Sweden have a strong track record of industrial collaboration in defence, demonstrated by Gripen export successes in Colombia and Thailand. Saab is investing £100 million in its Fareham site in the UK, while BAE Systems has a long-standing presence in Sweden through BAE Bofors and BAE Hägglunds - helping drive the next generation of defence and maritime technology, combining the best of Swedish and British innovation.