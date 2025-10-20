Major North East Organised Crime Group Jailed for Multi-Million Pound Drug Operation

The leader of a major organised crime group and four associates responsible for distributing huge quantities of Class A drugs across the North East of the country have been jailed.

Shaun Monaghan, 45, of no fixed abode, previously pleaded guilty to his role in running a criminal network that supplied multi-kilo quantities of cocaine, heroin and amphetamine to drug dealers and possessed dangerous weapons. His associates Bryn Bowden, James White, James Ramshaw, and Stephen Graham - who also pleaded guilty to their charges - were sentenced alongside him on Friday 17th October at Newcastle upon Tyne Crown Court.

The prosecution showed that in 2020, the organised crime group used EncroChat – an encrypted criminal communications network which has since been dismantled by law enforcement - to coordinate their activities. Expert analysis revealed they purchased over 51kg of cocaine, 19kg of heroin and 200kg of amphetamine for onward supply.

The case was investigated by Northumbria Police as part of the wider Operation Venetic - the National Crime Agency's investigation into EncroChat users.

In April 2020, police executed search warrants at several addresses in Newcastle, recovering two semi-automatic handguns, two semi-automatic rifles, a hand grenade and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, along with 2.5kg of cocaine. Evidence showed these weapons were being stored on behalf of Monaghan and were available for use in criminal enterprises.

The investigation revealed the group collected huge amounts of cash from customers, with approximately £1.3 million sent to just one supplier during a one-month period in April 2020. Monaghan co-ordinated the collection of the cash and the payments to his suppliers using a team of subordinates who acted as couriers and storemen. Industrial quantities of drugs were distributed by the group not only across the North East but across the UK, using ‘stash’ vehicles with hidden compartments

Monaghan fled the UK in June 2020 and was eventually detained in Istanbul, Turkey, and deported to the UK. A further associate, Simon Lancaster, described as Monaghan's trusted lieutenant, was detained in the United Arab Emirates and later Oman pending extradition, however before the conclusion of the formal process, he opted to voluntarily return to the UK in July 2025.

As well as being sentenced for the drugs and firearms offences, Monaghan also sentenced on 17th October for conspiracy to inflict GBH from a separate investigation.

Shaun Monaghan was sentenced to 27 years in jail

Bryn Bowden, 28, of West Farm Avenue, Longbenton, was sentenced to seven years in jail

James White, 45, of Orchard Drive, Newbiggin Hall, was sentenced to six years in jail

James Ramshaw, 41, of Hambleton Court, Ashington, was sentenced to nine years and four months in jail

Stephen Graham, 45, of Alston Gardens, Throckley, was sentenced to eight years in jail

The sentencing of Simon Lancaster and has been deferred to a date to be fixed.

A further associate - David Nixon (Monaghan’s trusted lieutenant) - was sentenced in 2021 to 15 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs charges and possessing prohibited firearms and ammunition.

Nigel James, specialist prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Monaghan was the driving force behind a criminal enterprise that flooded communities with dangerous drugs and had access to weapons that posed a serious threat to public safety.

“He used EncroChat prolifically to communicate with his associates in the mistaken belief that it offered anonymity. However, the messages allowed prosecutors to directly link Monaghan to storage of class A drugs and firearms and demonstrate him controlling the day-to-day running of this criminal business.

“International co-operation was also a key facet of this case, and CPS lawyers and our extradition unit worked with law enforcement agencies in Turkey, the UAE and Oman to ensure that members of this criminal group returned to the UK to face charges.

"This successful prosecution was possible through close working with Northumbria Police. We are pleased to have removed this dangerous criminal network from our streets and will be pursuing confiscation proceedings to remove any criminal assets from the group.”

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said: “Monaghan spearheaded an illicit network which sought to profit from the trade of hundreds of kilos of destructive illegal substances.

“Monaghan thought he could leave the country and face zero consequences for his actions.

“However, there is no hiding place for drug dealers in the North East and beyond and along with his criminal associates, they are now facing substantial sentences behind bars.

“This was a complex investigation and thanks to the tireless efforts of all involved, these conspirators were left with no choice but to plead guilty at court.

“Firearms and substances such as these cause untold damage to our communities, and I am delighted we have been able to remove dangerous offenders from our streets for a significant period of time.”