Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Major potato pest eradicated from UK
The Colorado beetle, a major threat to potato crops, was found in Kent in 2023.
A major potato pest has been eradicated from the UK, the government yesterday (Thursday 11 December 2025) outlined, following extensive operational investigative work and surveillance.
The Colorado beetle was discovered in Kent in July 2023 following laboratory diagnosis of samples, with one finding later that year. The beetle can completely strip the leaves from potato plants and several other crops, including tomatoes, aubergines and peppers, and can have a significant economic impact if left uncontrolled.
No further beetles have been found in the space of two years, in a boost for farmers, gardeners and allotment holders who grow potatoes. This has meant eradication status has been reached.
Colorado beetle, which does not pose a risk to human health, has previously been detected on imported plant products, such as leafy vegetables, salad leaves and fresh herbs. The beetle is highly distinctive: orange-yellow in colour with 10 characteristic black stripes on its body.
The co-operation and vigilance of farmers, gardeners and allotment holders has played a key part in the eradication campaign along with effective biosecurity measures from the Animal and Plant Health Agency and Defra.
Farming Minister Angela Eagle yesterday said:
“This is great news for British farmers. We will continue to work with partners and stakeholders to maintain UK biosecurity and protect British crops from future threats.”
Defra Chief Plant Health Officer Professor Nicola Spence yesterday said:
“Colorado beetle can pose a significant threat to plants and the wider potato industry, and I’m grateful for the role of farmers, home gardeners and allotment holders in helping us take the action needed to protect our national crops.
“This has been a huge team effort and is good news for the potato industry, but in order to prevent further outbreaks, it is vital the public continue to be vigilant and report suspected sightings to the Animal and Plant Health Agency with a photo and location details.”
Animal and Plant Health Agency Chief Executive Richard Lewis yesterday said:
“This is a significant achievement for APHA operational teams, working with Defra, the potato industry, farmers, home gardeners and allotment holders.”
Surveillance activities included regular inspections of original outbreak fields and selected potato fields in Kent to rule out incursions resulting from blow over from mainland Europe. Periodic outbreaks of the pest between 1901 and the 1970s also saw it swiftly eradicated due to inspections and public vigilance.
Additional information:
- If you find what you suspect to be a Colorado beetle in England and Wales, please do not let it go – capture it in a secure container and report any suspected sightings to APHA as soon as possible by telephoning 0300 1000 313 or by emailing the planthealth.info@apha.gov.uk mailbox. All sightings should include a photograph and location details.
- You can see what the beetle looks like via Defra’s plant pest factsheet.
- For Scotland, contact the Scottish Government’s Horticulture and Marketing Unit: For agricultural crops contact the local RPID officer: http://www.gov.scot/Topics/farmingrural/Agriculture/AOcontacts/contacts. For non-agricultural crops, email: hort.marketing@gov.scot
- For Northern Ireland, contact the DAERA Plant Health Inspection Branch: Tel: 0300 200 7847 Email: planthealth@daera-ni.gov.uk Website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/plant-and-tree-health
The Colorado beetle does not represent a risk to human health.
- The Colorado beetle plant pest factsheet provides more information about the beetle’s life cycle and provides information on how to differentiate it from some of our native beetle species.
- Public awareness campaigns have included APHA’s Gold award-winning Colorado beetle exhibit at the 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which was visited by King Charles III.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-potato-pest-eradicated-from-uk
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Endangered species seized in wildlife smuggling crackdown12/12/2025 11:25:00
Border Force seizes over 250 endangered species and illegal wildlife products as part of an intensive international operation to target criminal networks.
Clearance work to begin at Kidlington waste dump11/12/2025 15:22:00
The Environment Agency has already begun preparations to ensure the site is cleared as soon as possible
UK secures £840m in valuable fishing opportunities for 202611/12/2025 09:05:00
Agreements between the UK, EU, Norway and other coastal states secure access to over 80 stocks for British fishing industry
Government acts to strengthen fairness and transparency in combinable crops contracts10/12/2025 13:15:00
Consultation launched to review contract practices in the combinable crops sector, building on Fair Dealing reforms in dairy, pigs, eggs and fresh produce sectors.
Latest science used to tackle drought as rainfall drives recovery08/12/2025 16:07:00
Cutting-edge technology being used to help prepare for future droughts
Pet smuggling crackdown with new law03/12/2025 13:20:00
Puppy smuggling bill (Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill) receives Royal Assent.
A greener and more prosperous future with new Environmental Improvement Plan01/12/2025 14:20:00
New plan sets course for cleaner rivers and air, as well as more nature and wildlife in England.
UK’s overseas wildlife hotspots to benefit under new strategy28/11/2025 14:20:00
For first time UK government and all our Overseas Territories unite behind a joint ambitious and actionable biodiversity strategy.