Major potato pest eradicated from UK

The Colorado beetle, a major threat to potato crops, was found in Kent in 2023.

A major potato pest has been eradicated from the UK, the government yesterday (Thursday 11 December 2025) outlined, following extensive operational investigative work and surveillance.

The Colorado beetle was discovered in Kent in July 2023 following laboratory diagnosis of samples, with one finding later that year. The beetle can completely strip the leaves from potato plants and several other crops, including tomatoes, aubergines and peppers, and can have a significant economic impact if left uncontrolled.

No further beetles have been found in the space of two years, in a boost for farmers, gardeners and allotment holders who grow potatoes. This has meant eradication status has been reached.

Colorado beetle, which does not pose a risk to human health, has previously been detected on imported plant products, such as leafy vegetables, salad leaves and fresh herbs. The beetle is highly distinctive: orange-yellow in colour with 10 characteristic black stripes on its body.

The co-operation and vigilance of farmers, gardeners and allotment holders has played a key part in the eradication campaign along with effective biosecurity measures from the Animal and Plant Health Agency and Defra.

Farming Minister Angela Eagle yesterday said:

“This is great news for British farmers. We will continue to work with partners and stakeholders to maintain UK biosecurity and protect British crops from future threats.”

Defra Chief Plant Health Officer Professor Nicola Spence yesterday said:

“Colorado beetle can pose a significant threat to plants and the wider potato industry, and I’m grateful for the role of farmers, home gardeners and allotment holders in helping us take the action needed to protect our national crops. “This has been a huge team effort and is good news for the potato industry, but in order to prevent further outbreaks, it is vital the public continue to be vigilant and report suspected sightings to the Animal and Plant Health Agency with a photo and location details.”

Animal and Plant Health Agency Chief Executive Richard Lewis yesterday said:

“This is a significant achievement for APHA operational teams, working with Defra, the potato industry, farmers, home gardeners and allotment holders.”

Surveillance activities included regular inspections of original outbreak fields and selected potato fields in Kent to rule out incursions resulting from blow over from mainland Europe. Periodic outbreaks of the pest between 1901 and the 1970s also saw it swiftly eradicated due to inspections and public vigilance.

Additional information: