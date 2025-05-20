Welsh Government
Major programme of new school buildings delivered
Since 2014, every local authority in Wales has benefitted from a huge investment in new school and college buildings, with £3.6bn invested in over 330 projects.
The sustainable communities for learning programme provides modern, fit for purpose buildings, designed to educate the digital generation.
On a visit to Ysgol Llyn y Forwyn, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, met learners and staff at their brand-new school, based at the former Chubb Factory site in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The new primary school, which opened earlier this year, benefits from a 30-place Cylch Meithrin nursery, a multi-use games area, a grass sports pitch, car parks and dedicated areas for those accessing the school on foot or cycle.
Reevah aged 10, a year 6 pupil at the school yesterday said:
Because there’s so much room and space it’s so much better to learn here. The yard has really benefited us, we can play a lot more games.
People seem a lot happier and everyone is definitely more positive about learning.
Cabinet Secretary, Lynne Neagle, yesterday said:
I am incredibly proud of how this £3.6bn investment is transforming education in every part of Wales. These modern, sustainable buildings aren't just raising standards and reducing the attainment gap - they're creating an education infrastructure that's truly world-class and a source of national pride.
Schools and colleges sit at the heart of our communities. We are ambitious in Wales in how we approach new builds and refurbishments, enabling their design to make a positive contribution to learners and staff, local communities and to the natural environment.
This investment in schools and colleges also benefits the wider community by providing jobs and apprenticeships and boosting the Welsh economy, particularly in the construction sector.
Sustainability has been a focus since the programme began in 2014. In 2022, it led the way by mandating net zero carbon in operation for all major projects.
Funding continues over the next nine years with 316 new building projects in development, representing a total investment of £5.4bn (including delivery partner contributions).
Key achievements
- In 2022 South Point Primary school near Barry was the first Net Zero Carbon school to open in Wales.
- Pen y Dre High School in Merthyr was the first Net Zero Carbon school to supply excess electricity to a nearby hospital (Prince Charles).
- The Sustainable Schools Challenge, pushing boundaries to tackle the climate emergency, involved pupils in the design of their new school buildings. The winning schools were Ysgol Bontnewydd and Community Centre in Gwynedd, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Rhosafan in Port Talbot and Glyn-Coch community school in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
- £60m has been invested in 800 projects to support access to education for learners with Additional Learning Needs, with a further £750m identified for future development.
- £58m has delivered 128 projects Community Focused Schools over the last three years, with a further £20m planned for 2025 to 2026.
- £67m invested to date in 49 Welsh-medium school projects, supporting the goal of reaching 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/major-programme-new-school-buildings-delivered
