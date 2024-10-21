Major project delivering Wales first refurbished net zero carbon school

Pen y Dre High School in Merthyr Tydfil will become Wales first refurbished net zero carbon school.

The first full net zero carbon refurbishment of its kind, not only will the school be carbon neutral but once complete surplus electricity will be supplied to Prince Charles Hospital through the private wire scheme.

Instead of the traditional demolition and build model for creating carbon neutral schools, this project has taken a new approach and will see the existing school building stripped back to its frame and built back up with high performance energy saving materials, power supplies and heating systems.

It is anticipated that 48% of carbon will be saved compared to if the traditional demolition and build model was used.

Part funded by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, which aims to invest in and improve educational facilities, Pen Y Dre is one of the largest school refurbishments in Wales.

The first project of its kind, Pen y Dre High School will act as a case study for the help inform future Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, projects.

To help meet the commitment to become a net zero carbon nation by 2050, Welsh Government requires all new school and college buildings, major refurbishment and extension projects to produce zero or negative carbon emissions as part of their operational energy.

Additionally, to support local authorities and colleges in their journey to net zero carbon, the Welsh Government commissioned a baseline assessment of the condition of the education estate in Wales. An innovative Elemental Building Condition and Carbon Survey included all state funded schools and further education colleges. It will enable local authorities and further education institutions to develop a net zero carbon route map for each school or college to assist in the decarbonisation of the education estate in Wales.

The survey results will form a high-level proposal on how to achieve a phased value for money low carbon solution per building to assist delivery partners and provide overarching data to the Welsh Government on the current status of decarbonisation of the education estate.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:

Supporting learners to become ethical, informed citizens, who are committed to the sustainability of the planet is a key part of the curriculum and it is vital we set this example through our school and college buildings. Making our educational estate carbon neutral is a significant step we can take towards our ambition to be a net zero carbon nation by 2050 and it is a key part of our Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme. It has been fantastic to see the phased approach and work being done at Pen y Dre High School and it is a positive example of how we can modernise, expand and decarbonise Welsh schools.

Sue Walker, Director of Education at Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council said: