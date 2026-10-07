Major regeneration project begins

Work starts on one of Scotland’s largest brownfield regeneration schemes.

First Minister John Swinney has marked the start of construction on one of Scotland's largest net zero housing developments, bringing the first phase of the Granton Waterfront regeneration project under way.

The development will provide 847 net zero homes, including 387 affordable homes, 14 commercial units and a new primary school on former industrial land.

It is part of a wider £1.3 billion transformation of Edinburgh's waterfront that will create 3,500 homes, new leisure facilities and Scotland's largest coastal park.

The First Minister joined local school pupils at the site, including young people who have benefited from construction courses supported through Scottish Government investment in Granton's regeneration.

He said:

“This is one of the largest regeneration projects Scotland has seen in decades and a major vote of confidence in Edinburgh's future.

“For years, people have looked across this waterfront and seen disused industrial land. Today, we are laying the foundations for a new community that will be home to thousands of people.

“Through our investment, hundreds of families will have affordable, energy-efficient homes as we transform Edinburgh's waterfront into a thriving neighbourhood with new homes, schools and businesses.

“We are putting the people of Granton at the heart of this transformation, with better transport links, new green spaces, apprenticeships, skills training and investment in local organisations.”

Jane Meagher, Leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said:

“This is a big step forward for Granton and the whole city, as construction begins on the first phase of one of the largest public sector led regeneration projects of its time.

“Through our joint efforts we’ll transform this former industrial site into a new coastal town and community. It’s important that those living in neighbouring communities benefit from the investment we’re making in the area.

“Our Place Accelerator approach will ensure residents see the benefits, including more green spaces to enjoy and opportunities for local young people to gain hands on construction skills and qualifications through work on site.”

Audrey Cumberford, Principal of Edinburgh College, which works with Cruden Homes to deliver Granton Waterfront Construction Pathway courses for school and college pupils, said:

“Edinburgh College has been at the heart of the Granton community for many years and we’re delighted to be involved in the next stage of its regeneration.

“Not only will this project provide hundreds of new homes in the area, this is already providing hundreds of opportunities for students to get hands-on experience in the construction industry.

“These opportunities could be transformative for our learners – allowing them to gain vital skills and develop a career in the sector.”

Background

More information about Granton Waterfront’s regeneration is available online.

The Scottish Government is providing the City of Edinburgh Council with up to £2.1 million per year over a 20-year period to support the first phase of Granton Waterfront's regeneration. Payment is conditional on the council meeting targets related to the delivery of walking and cycling routes, green spaces, construction skills training for local secondary pupils, investment in non-profit organisations and establishing a fund to reinvest developer contributions in jobs and businesses in Granton.

An additional £16 million is being provided towards the first phase of the Granton Waterfront project by the Scottish Government through its contribution to the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal. Public sector investment is estimated to leverage a further £220 million of private sector investment in houses and business space.

Granton Waterfront Construction Pathway courses are delivered by Edinburgh College in partnership with local schools and Cruden Homes. The programme gives school and college pupils hands-on experience of the construction industry and a route into further education, apprenticeships and careers in construction. There are currently 264 S3 pupils, 195 S4 pupils and 307 full-time college students participating.