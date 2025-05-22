Major research programme highlights creativity is at the heart of young people’s mental health and wellbeing

A unique, peer-led creative research programme, commissioned by Arts Council England, has given hundreds of young people from around the country the chance to have their say on supporting and improving their mental health.

Young people from youth-led arts organisations Zest, The Warren, The Music Works and Blaze, began research to gain insight into the role of creativity in supporting wellbeing. They also looked into how both arts and health sectors could work together to support mental health services.

They found that increased access to creative activities and spaces to connect can support better mental health and wellbeing. Additionally, they highlighted a need for young people to have a say in how mental health services are developed and delivered. The results were presented at Arts Council England’s National Engagement and Communities Conference in April, where young artists performed new work that responded to the findings of this innovative research programme. The young people called for consistent, person-centred access to the arts and creative activities to be a core approach within mental health support.

Millie Hutchinson, a young leader with Zest recently said:

“We wanted to understand more deeply what matters to young people. It was clear they don’t just want the opportunity to share their experiences, but for their views to be seen and heard. “It came through loud and clear that people don’t always realise just how special and important the arts and culture is to helping young people realise their potential, and in creating the environment for better well-being.”

Beth Nolan, a young leader with Blaze, interviewed individuals and groups of students from the University of Central Lancashire, as part of their research. She recently said:

“They had real understanding and sympathy for the pressures on NHS clinicians and recommended practical ways doctors can better engage with young people, from the channels used, to less medicalised language and creative options to address their wellbeing before it really deteriorates.”

Hollie Smith-Charles, Director, Creative Health & Change, Arts Council England, recently said:

“There is a wealth of evidence that shows creative activities are fundamental to well-being. Arts Council England supports hundreds of organisations who deliver creative health approaches in their local communities. We know the impact this makes, improving population health, helping tackle inequalities in underserved places, and reducing demand on health and care services. “This pioneering, peer-led project gave a new voice to young people, who told us how access to the arts and culture supports their health and wellbeing, and brings them new opportunities, as many will go on to be part of the talent pipeline for our £120 billion+ creative industries sector.”

Anne Appelbaum, Director of Children and Young People, Arts Council England, recently said:

“Creative activities are a fantastic, proven way to give young people, whose voices are often less heard, the opportunity to inform and shape the agenda. We wanted to create new, meaningful opportunities to listen to what they really want when it comes to their own mental health and wellbeing, and they told us just how valuable access to arts and culture is in their lives. “Arts Council England is committed to continuing its investment in high quality, youth-led creative work and unlocking the potential in all our communities and places.”

The youth-led organisations commissioned to undertake this project were National Portfolio Organisations, Zest (based in Lincolnshire) and The Warren (Hull); and National Lottery Project Grant recipients, The Music Works (Gloucestershire) and Blaze (Lancashire).