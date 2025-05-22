Arts Council England
|Printable version
Major research programme highlights creativity is at the heart of young people’s mental health and wellbeing
A unique, peer-led creative research programme, commissioned by Arts Council England, has given hundreds of young people from around the country the chance to have their say on supporting and improving their mental health.
Young people from youth-led arts organisations Zest, The Warren, The Music Works and Blaze, began research to gain insight into the role of creativity in supporting wellbeing. They also looked into how both arts and health sectors could work together to support mental health services.
They found that increased access to creative activities and spaces to connect can support better mental health and wellbeing. Additionally, they highlighted a need for young people to have a say in how mental health services are developed and delivered. The results were presented at Arts Council England’s National Engagement and Communities Conference in April, where young artists performed new work that responded to the findings of this innovative research programme. The young people called for consistent, person-centred access to the arts and creative activities to be a core approach within mental health support.
Millie Hutchinson, a young leader with Zest recently said:
“We wanted to understand more deeply what matters to young people. It was clear they don’t just want the opportunity to share their experiences, but for their views to be seen and heard.
“It came through loud and clear that people don’t always realise just how special and important the arts and culture is to helping young people realise their potential, and in creating the environment for better well-being.”
Beth Nolan, a young leader with Blaze, interviewed individuals and groups of students from the University of Central Lancashire, as part of their research. She recently said:
“They had real understanding and sympathy for the pressures on NHS clinicians and recommended practical ways doctors can better engage with young people, from the channels used, to less medicalised language and creative options to address their wellbeing before it really deteriorates.”
Hollie Smith-Charles, Director, Creative Health & Change, Arts Council England, recently said:
“There is a wealth of evidence that shows creative activities are fundamental to well-being. Arts Council England supports hundreds of organisations who deliver creative health approaches in their local communities. We know the impact this makes, improving population health, helping tackle inequalities in underserved places, and reducing demand on health and care services.
“This pioneering, peer-led project gave a new voice to young people, who told us how access to the arts and culture supports their health and wellbeing, and brings them new opportunities, as many will go on to be part of the talent pipeline for our £120 billion+ creative industries sector.”
Anne Appelbaum, Director of Children and Young People, Arts Council England, recently said:
“Creative activities are a fantastic, proven way to give young people, whose voices are often less heard, the opportunity to inform and shape the agenda. We wanted to create new, meaningful opportunities to listen to what they really want when it comes to their own mental health and wellbeing, and they told us just how valuable access to arts and culture is in their lives.
“Arts Council England is committed to continuing its investment in high quality, youth-led creative work and unlocking the potential in all our communities and places.”
The youth-led organisations commissioned to undertake this project were National Portfolio Organisations, Zest (based in Lincolnshire) and The Warren (Hull); and National Lottery Project Grant recipients, The Music Works (Gloucestershire) and Blaze (Lancashire).
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/major-research-programme-highlights-creativity-heart-young-peoples-mental-health-and-wellbeing
Latest News from
Arts Council England
Leading the Crowd: creativity and culture attracts private investment19/05/2025 09:10:00
We’ve published a new report called ‘Leading the Crowd’ – showing the important role that public investment in England’s arts and cultural sector plays in attracting further income from private investors and earned sources.
Arts Council England announces over £2million in repayable grants via pilot Incentivising Touring scheme02/05/2025 15:25:00
Today we announce over £2 million in repayable grants for eight dance and theatre producers to tour productions for the first time including Fiddler on the Roof (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Dear England (National Theatre Productions and JAS Theatricals) and Top Hat (Kenny Wax Productions and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions).
Arts, culture and creativity to have central role in VE and VJ Day commemorations25/04/2025 13:20:00
Arts centres, libraries and museums across the country are set to have a central role in the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day, thanks to a £2 million investment by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to be managed by Arts Council England.
Culture generates £700,000 boost for the Isle of Wight16/04/2025 10:20:00
Creative Island and partners will lead a transformative programme of cultural activity on the isle in 2025 and 2026.
Isle of Wight department store reopens as home for culture03/04/2025 09:10:00
A new community-led cultural centre has opened in the heart of Ryde, marking a significant moment for the Isle of Wight’s cultural landscape.
Future Art and Culture showcase returns to South by Southwest for 202504/03/2025 16:20:00
As the internationally renowned South by Southwest (SXSW) festival returns to Austin, Texas, this March, we, along with our funded organisation, British Underground, are gearing up for the latest Future Art and Culture (FAC) showcase.
New management organisation to be established for the Arts Council Collection07/02/2025 13:20:00
A new management organisation is being set up in 2025 to care for and share the Arts Council Collection. Established in 1946, it is one of the largest and most important national collections of modern and contemporary British art in the world.
Plymouth Culture secure £1.6 million to reconnect citizens with the sea23/12/2024 09:15:00
Sea for Yourself will unite Plymouth’s cultural and natural heritage through a transformative four-year programme.