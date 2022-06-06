Major road and bridge upgrades to boost economic growth across the country

Investment in transport schemes in Cornwall, Greater Manchester, Newcastle and Southampton.

government invests over £160 million to level up infrastructure and support local communities

four projects across England to reduce congestion and generate £659.3 million in economic benefits

schemes expected to create thousands more jobs and support development of thousands of new homes

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists will benefit from reduced congestion and improved connectivity through £160.8 million investment for 4 major road projects across England.

The government recently (3 June 2022) announced 4 schemes in Newcastle, Cornwall, Greater Manchester and Southampton, which will generate an estimated £659.3 million in economic benefits for the regions through improved investment, new housing and employment opportunities.

The road and bridge schemes will level up infrastructure across the country, helping local economies thrive through bolstered employment opportunities, new housing developments and improving connectivity to incentivise business investment.

The 4 major road schemes announced recently, backed by a total of £160.8 million investment, include:

£78.5 million for a new 3.85 mile (6.2 kilometre) road linking St Austell to the A30 – the main transport artery in Cornwall, creating 6,300 new local jobs – the scheme will generate almost £112 million in wider economic benefits through reduced journey times, increased investment in the local area and better opportunities for clean travel thanks to a new shared pedestrian and cycle facility running alongside the whole length of the new road

£35.3 million for essential maintenance to the Tyne Bridge and adjacent Central Motorway, including improvements to traffic management and cycle route facilities – the repairs will generate £130.5 million in economic benefits by improving local connectivity, tackling congestion and poor air quality as they will avoid the rerouting of HGVs through residential areas

£33.6 million to enhance walking and cycling accessibility and tackle congestion across the A34 between Greater Manchester and Stockport – with estimated economic benefits of £76.8 million, the scheme will support the development of more than 2,500 new homes and 33.3 hectares of employment space, while boosting transport links to Manchester Airport and HS2

£13.4 million for essential maintenance to the A35 Redbridge Causeway – a vital link between New Forest, Southampton and its port – the scheme is estimated to be very high value for money and will generate almost £340 million worth of direct economic benefits through better connectivity, improved employment and housing opportunities and the expansion of the Port of Southampton

Roads Minister Baroness Vere recently said:

We are committed to delivering world-class infrastructure across all parts of the country which supports local economies to thrive. This £160.8 million investment will level up those opportunities from the North East to the South West, while giving motorists, cyclists and pedestrians the modern, safe and uncongested roads they deserve. These schemes also present yet another important stepping stone towards cutting emissions and building a clean, efficient road network that is truly accessible to all.

These schemes will also boost green travel opportunities through upgraded lanes and paths for cyclists and pedestrians to support low-emission, active travel, working towards the country’s net zero goals.

The investment follows a string of government measures to encourage active travel and help level up the country by improving road infrastructure.

These include £200 million to encourage cycling and walking, more than £5 billion over 2020 to 2025 for highways maintenance and the introduction of a new inspection regime to tackle the plague of potholes.

Martin McTague, National Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), recently said:

Investment in local infrastructure projects is vital to improving connectivity across the country, reducing congestion and upgrading the roads that small businesses use on a day to day basis. Small firms and sole traders rely heavily on road networks to be accessible, efficient and safe. They are also looking to reduce environmental impact and improve the air quality in their local community – and so embrace green travel options when they are available. Our economic recovery relies on a solid transport system and this latest investment is a positive step in the right direction.

