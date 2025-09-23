Major safety boost for frontline prison staff

Thousands of prison staff will be safer thanks to a new £15 million investment in protective body armour and Tasers as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

Up to 10,000 more officers to get protective body armour, and hundreds given tasers

Around £15 million investment unveiled to better protect staff and help end the crisis in our prisons

Deputy Prime Minister pledges to restore tough law and order and make our streets safe, as part of the Plan for Change

In a major intervention, the Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has announced a massive ramp up of protective body armour – also known as stab proof vests – for frontline prison officers.

This will dramatically increase the number of vests available from 750 to up to 10,000 staff to better protect them from violence – with 5,000 specifically to equip every officer working in long term and high-security prisons.

The investment of around £15 million will also see up to 500 prison officers trained up to use Tasers, significantly scaling up the initial trial announced this summer for 20 specialist staff. Once triggered, the devices generate 1,500 volts of electricity to incapacitate an attacker instantly – at distance – protecting staff and other prisoners from harm.

The recent announcement builds on the decisive action taken by the Government to grip the prisons crisis it inherited, building thousands more prison places and better protecting staff. This follows the appalling attack on three officers at HMP Frankland in April.

Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, recently said:

I am determined to restore tough law and order, ensure prisons are fit for purpose, and make our streets safer, as part of the Plan for Change. Our dedicated prison officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect us. This new investment sends a clear message: we back our staff and we will give them the tools they need to do their jobs safely.

The funding significantly expands upon the existing plan to introduce protective body armour to high-secure settings including Close Supervision Centres, Separation Centres and Segregation Units. Prisons have already begun receiving kit this week, ready to be worn.

The Taser pilot, announced this summer, applied to 20 specifically trained officers from national units deployed to high-risk scenarios. The recent expansion will enable small teams of prison-based staff to provide immediate intervention during high-threat, serious incidents.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the announcement on a visit HMP Belmarsh, a high-security prison in south London, to hear first-hand from staff about their vital work keeping the country safe.