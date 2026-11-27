The UK’s multi-billion-pound major sporting and cultural events sector risks missing out on opportunities and seeing its leading role on the world stage diminished, without stronger coordination, greater recognition and a long-term strategic vision from the government.

The warning follows an 18-month inquiry from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, examining the challenges faced by organisers of internationally recognised sporting competitions, national celebrations and festivals, and how they can be supported to tap into new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The report highlights the important role the sector plays in the country’s economic, social and cultural life, but warns that the UK’s standing as a global leader in hosting events cannot be taken for granted given intensifying competition from abroad, rising operating costs and organisers facing an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The committee concludes that the message from the sector was clear: what is needed is not necessarily more public funding, but better coordination, clearer access to government and a more strategic approach to growth.

With the government committing to publish a major events strategy in the spring, MPs are calling on ministers to use it to break down the barriers the sector faces and ensure that the UK remains competitive in an increasingly crowded international market.

Among specific recommendations are ones for the creation of a ‘single front door’ for organisers looking to engage with the government and for concerted action to boost skills in the sector.

The report also calls for the Soft Power Council to be involved in developing a plan for major events that identifies diplomatic and trade opportunities, and warns that any increase in policing costs charged to organisers could affect the viability of some events.

Chair quote

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the DCMS Committee, said:

“Our amazing array of sporting and cultural events are so much more than just dates in the calendar. They are part of the story of our nation, hugely important to local communities and the UK economy, and project an image of the very best of Britain to audiences across the world. “Given their clear cultural and economic significance, it’s a travesty that major events do not receive enough recognition or support from across government. Organisers are pushed from pillar to post and forced to navigate their way through a sea of red tape, all the time grappling with rising costs and competition from abroad. “The Chelsea Flower Show, Edinburgh Fringe or Wimbledon are every bit as valuable to the UK as the goods we sell around the world and should be supported and promoted in the same way. What organisers need is not more public money, but a government that pays more than lip service to the value of major events, joins up across departments and removes the barriers that hold them back. Major events need to be set free so the whole country can reap the rewards.”

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