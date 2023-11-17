Major watchdog report reveals progress and challenges in Britain’s pursuit of equality and human rights protections

A comprehensive examination of Britain’s equality and human rights landscape over the past five years has been published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The Equality and Human Rights Monitor report assesses the status of equality and human rights across Britain, with a particular focus on the nine protected characteristics safeguarded by the Equality Act 2010.

The report is intended to be a reference document for the legal, political and social changes impacting each protected characteristic and the analysis provides an extensive overview of the progress and challenges in areas such as education, health, justice, and work.

It is produced for Parliament every five years by the EHRC, which is the regulator of equality laws in Britain and the human rights watchdog for England and Wales.

Presenting a mixed picture, the latest report reflects the unique challenges faced in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, rising inflation, and the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on certain groups, across multiple areas of society. For example, the increase in home working has benefitted many parents, older and disabled people, and those with caring responsibilities. However, it did bring challenges for others, such as those older and disabled people who faced social exclusion and more young people reporting mental health conditions.

The report highlights the areas Great Britain has advanced in, including:

Employment gaps: the employment gap between disabled people and non-disabled people has narrowed. However, the earnings gap has increased.

Reduced material deprivation: almost all groups have experienced a drop in severe material deprivation (where people cannot access basic necessities and essential goods and services) over the last ten years. This is because the cost of living has been fairly low by historical standards. However, the current cost-of-living crisis could reverse this trend in the years to come.

Minimum wage impact: the National Minimum Wage (NMW) has played a role in improving hourly earnings and household incomes, which is particularly beneficial to women.

Access to redress: disabled people have gained better access to redress processes for workplace discrimination, with the proportion of disability discrimination complaints having grown substantially from 2017/18.

Despite some progress, the report also exposes areas where Great Britain requires improvement, such as: