National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Majority of English local authorities failed to record private rented sector complaints, new NRLA research shows
New research published by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) reveals that a majority of local authorities in England do not accurately record the number of private rented sector tenure complaints which they receive.
These NRLA findings, based on Freedom of Information Act requests, indicate that, in all, 56% of councils do not accurately record the number of complaints they receive concerning private rented sector housing. This figure rises to 61% for those local authorities which have selective licensing schemes.
Amongst those local authorities which did accurately record PRS complaints which they received, each of these councils dealt with an average of 274 complaints per year.
In all, councils conducted a total of just under 100,000 (98,858) inspections under the Housing, Health and Safety Rating System (HHRS) across England between 2018 to 2021. This roughly equates to just 1 in 45 private rented sector properties, according to our findings.
Our research also shows how the recording of these inspections is not consistent across local authorities, with many councils failing to register any of their inspections.
According to our findings, a mere 1% of HHSRS inspections resulted in a follow-up prosecution, with 4% of improvement notices resulting in the imposition of a civil penalty.
Chris Norris, Director, Policy & Campaigns, at the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“What is needed in order to build a private rented sector which is fair and inclusive for all, is for councils to use all of the powers at their disposal.
“These figures show that there is a long way to go before councils deal effectively with the rogue landlords who bring the sector into disrepute.
“Until councils adopt a more effective approach towards recordkeeping, it will be impossible for them to take the steps necessary to enforce regulations.”
To access the full report, entitled 'The Enforcement Lottery: Local authority inspections and notices', can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/majority-of-English-local-authorities-failed-to-record-private-rented-sector-complaints-new-NRLA-research-shows
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Rental housing standards must be fit for purpose03/02/2022 16:15:00
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association yesterday responded to proposals in the Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ White Paper that private rented homes will be required to meet the Decent Homes Standard.
Cladding removal plans ill thought out warn landlords01/02/2022 14:15:00
Government plans to rectify dangerous cladding are riddled with confusion and risk needless delays to addressing the problem.
Quarter of landlords hit by rent losses because of Covid27/01/2022 16:15:00
Almost one in four private landlords faced rental income losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poll reveals damage of benefit cuts to renters24/01/2022 11:15:00
Almost one in ten private landlords renting to Universal Credit claimants have experienced at least one tenant having difficulties paying their rent due to benefit cuts.
Welsh Government announces Renting Homes Wales Act implementation timings14/01/2022 11:15:00
Following the news that the Welsh Government has announced its timeline for the implementation of the Renting Homes Wales Act, the NRLA yesterday published its response to this development.
Report lays bare impact of tax hikes on rental market21/12/2021 11:15:00
Over half of private landlords responding to a new survey say recent tax changes in the rental market have had a negative impact on their investment plans.
NRLA responds to new Welsh Government announcement on notice periods20/12/2021 15:33:00
In the wake of the Welsh Government's announcement confirming that the six month notice period regulations introduced following the start of the pandemic will remain in place until 24 March 2022, the NRLA has provided its response to this news.
Government plans for energy improvements in rental housing need rethink17/12/2021 11:15:00
Proposals to force landlords across the country to pay up to £10,000 to improve the energy efficiency of rental properties require a rethink, according to the national body for landlords.