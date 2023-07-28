Welsh Government
|Printable version
Make a promise to enjoy Wales safely this summer
With the school holidays now in full swing, Visit Wales has joined with AdventureSmart Wales to launch a campaign to show people how to enjoy Wales’ outdoors safely over the weeks ahead.
As people venture out to explore Wales, landscapes and coasts this summer, the Addo (to promise) campaign asks people to plan ahead and prepare for every new adventure.
The campaign which involves targeted promotion on social media, digital radio and spotify will show that a moment of thought before venturing out can lead to a positive and safe experience.
By asking three simple, quick questions people can ensure their own safety as well as others:
- Do I have the knowledge and skills for the day?
- Do I know what the weather will be like?
- Do I have the right clothing and kit for the activity and conditions?
People are urged to take note of local safety signs and advice such as choosing to swim on lifeguarded beaches and swimming between the red and yellow flags. By planning ahead and being prepared, people can have fun and be safe this summer.
Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden said:
We’re all looking forward to taking a break this summer, but we need to ensure we take care of ourselves and others as we do. It makes a big difference to your enjoyment and safety just to take a moment to think before you embark on your next adventure in Wales.
Emma Edwards-Jones, Joint lead for the AdventureSmart Campaign, said:
With its wonderful mix of hills, mountains, lakes and coast, Wales is the perfect location to enjoy outdoor adventures. By being AdventureSmart and putting some thought into planning their day people will have a much more enjoyable time and will return home safely. By being clued up on their ability and skills, knowing what the weather will be like and making sure they have the right clothing and kit, people can help our rescue services enjoy their summer too!
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/make-promise-enjoy-wales-safely-summer
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales welcomes back the Senior Open28/07/2023 16:15:00
The Senior Open Presented by Rolex returns to Royal Porthcawl Golf Club for the first time in six years this weekend, as the Bridgend venue plays host to the 2023 Championship, where some of the biggest names in golf are set to battle it out on the Welsh coastline.
Minister thanks hardworking NHS staff across North Wales28/07/2023 12:05:00
Health and Social Services Minister, Eluned Morgan, has spent three days at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board this week meeting staff and patients across the breadth of North Wales.
AI helping to diagnose cancer in Wales27/07/2023 11:05:00
Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how suspected prostate and breast cancer is being diagnosed in Wales.
New record high for Welsh Food and Drink exports25/07/2023 14:05:00
Welsh Food and Drink exports were worth £797 million in 2022, the highest recorded yearly value, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Single Malt Welsh Whisky protected25/07/2023 11:05:00
One of Wales’ most popular spirits, the Single Malt Welsh Whisky, is now officially protected after it secured PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) UK GI status.
Highlight of rural calendar begins as we look ahead to future of farming – Lesley Griffiths24/07/2023 14:05:00
The Royal Welsh Show is the highlight of the rural calendar and is the ideal place to continue discussions and conversations about securing a resilient future for farming and our rural communities, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said yesterday.
Seven things you may not know about Wales’ new 20mph default speed limit24/07/2023 11:25:00
Wales became the first UK nation to pass legislation to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads and busy pedestrian streets from 30mph to 20mph when the Senedd voted in favour in July 2022.
Interim agri-environment scheme announced for 202424/07/2023 09:15:00
An agri-environment scheme to support protection of habitats on agricultural land is to be introduced from 1 January 2024 until the beginning of the Sustainable Farming Scheme in 2025, the Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Minister visits Pembrokeshire islands as concern over wild bird flu outbreak grows21/07/2023 11:25:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James visited Ramsey and Grassholm Island today off the coast of Pembrokeshire to assess the scale of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which is affecting wild sea bird colonies around the UK.