Make crucial traffic data available digitally, Transport Committee says

Data on speed limits, roadworks or accidents should be available in digital format, to ensure road users are safer and better informed.

MEPs update intelligent road transport system rules

Making traffic safer, more efficient and comfortable

Deployment of intelligent transport systems must respect needs of vulnerable users

On Wednesday, Transport Committee MEPs voted on new intelligent road transport systems rules to boost digitalisation in the transport sector, to better connect different mobility apps, and to ensure wider data sharing. Intelligent transport systems (ITS) apply information and communication technologies, such as, journey planner or eCall, to make mobility safer, more efficient and comfortable.

More data for mobility apps

The Transport and Tourism Committee supports extending the scope of the new rules to cover more emerging services, such as multimodal information, booking and ticketing services, communication between cars and infrastructure, and automated mobility. However, MEPs want more crucial road and traffic data to be made available digitally and through an appropriate user interface. In addition to speed limits, traffic circulation plans or roadworks, they suggest the inclusion of data on alternative fuels infrastructure, accidents, one way streets or poor road conditions.

Main principles

MEPs want the deployment of ITS services to be technologically neutral, not discriminate against particular road users, and list the environmental impact of mobility options offered to consumers.

In order to ensure smooth transport across borders, the Transport Committee also urges EU member states to better cooperate when deploying ITS services, through the sharing of best practices and joint projects.

