EU News
|Printable version
Make crucial traffic data available digitally, Transport Committee says
Data on speed limits, roadworks or accidents should be available in digital format, to ensure road users are safer and better informed.
- MEPs update intelligent road transport system rules
- Making traffic safer, more efficient and comfortable
- Deployment of intelligent transport systems must respect needs of vulnerable users
On Wednesday, Transport Committee MEPs voted on new intelligent road transport systems rules to boost digitalisation in the transport sector, to better connect different mobility apps, and to ensure wider data sharing. Intelligent transport systems (ITS) apply information and communication technologies, such as, journey planner or eCall, to make mobility safer, more efficient and comfortable.
More data for mobility apps
The Transport and Tourism Committee supports extending the scope of the new rules to cover more emerging services, such as multimodal information, booking and ticketing services, communication between cars and infrastructure, and automated mobility. However, MEPs want more crucial road and traffic data to be made available digitally and through an appropriate user interface. In addition to speed limits, traffic circulation plans or roadworks, they suggest the inclusion of data on alternative fuels infrastructure, accidents, one way streets or poor road conditions.
Main principles
MEPs want the deployment of ITS services to be technologically neutral, not discriminate against particular road users, and list the environmental impact of mobility options offered to consumers.
In order to ensure smooth transport across borders, the Transport Committee also urges EU member states to better cooperate when deploying ITS services, through the sharing of best practices and joint projects.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Payments: Commission proposes to accelerate the rollout of instant payments in euro28/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (26 October 2022) adopted a legislative proposal to make instant payments in euro, available to all citizens and businesses holding a bank account in the EU and in EEA countries.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the occasion of her official visit to North Macedonia28/10/2022 12:38:00
Statement given recently (26 October 2022) by President von der Leyen on the occasion of her official visit to North Macedonia.
EU Recovery: secure and green energy for households and enterprises28/10/2022 11:33:00
EP committees adopted the inclusion of RePowerEU measures in national recovery plans to foster independence from Russian fossil fuels and accelerate green transition
State aid: Commission approves €1.25 billion Hungarian scheme to support companies in context of Russia's war against Ukraine28/10/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has approved a €1.25 billion Hungarian loan and guarantee scheme to support small and medium enterprises (‘SMEs') and large companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Executive Vice-President Timmermans' and Commissioner Sinkevičius' remarks on the new legislative proposals: the Zero Pollution Package28/10/2022 09:33:00
Executive Vice-President Timmermans' and Commissioner Sinkevičius' remarks on the new legislative proposals: the Zero Pollution Package (26 October 2022).
Council adopted EU single window for customs25/10/2022 16:33:00
To make international trade easier, shorten customs clearance times and reduce the risk of fraud, the EU decided to create a single window for customs.
ACP-EU: 42nd Joint Parliamentary Assembly from 29 October to 2 November25/10/2022 15:25:00
Participants at the assembly are expected to discuss the consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine for food security and the fight against terrorism in sub-Saharan Africa.
Council sets out EU position for UN climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh (COP27)25/10/2022 14:33:00
The Council yesterday approved conclusions that will serve as the EU’s general negotiating position for the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to be held from 6 to 18 November 2022.
Parliament hosts Uber files whistleblower to discuss lobbying and workers’ rights25/10/2022 13:25:00
MEPs will hear from Uber’s former Head of Public Policy Mark MacGann about the company’s former lobbying practices and discuss how European workers’ rights have been affected.
Council adopts law on the emergency framework regarding medical countermeasures25/10/2022 12:38:00
EU ministers adopted a new EU law which facilitates the timely purchase of and access to medicines, vaccines and raw materials, activates emergency funding and enables the monitoring of production facilities when another health crisis hits.