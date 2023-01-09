‘Make Household Support Fund permanent’: LGA statement on Resolution Foundation report

Cllr Peter Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to the Resolution Foundation’s annual Living Standards Outlook 2023 report, which shows that a typical family is set to be £2,100 worse off over two years due to the rising cost of living

“Protecting the most vulnerable from the rising cost of living is a critical priority for councils. Targeted government support is helping but this crisis will not end overnight.

“Councils are urging the Government to make the Household Support Fund it has provided to councils permanent, alongside greater flexibility so they can ensure it helps people in the greatest need.

“This would also allow councils to crucially shift their focus from short-term crisis support to investing in preventative services which build financial capability and resilience, such as welfare benefit entitlement checks; debt advice; and employment, health, and housing support.

“Councils continue to try and fund their own local crisis support schemes but this is increasingly difficult amid ongoing funding pressures. Permanent local welfare funding would help councils ensure no one is left behind.”

The Living Standards Outlook 2023 - Resolution Foundation