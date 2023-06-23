ESPO
|Printable version
Make savings with aggregated buying through ESPO's Technology Products framework (RM6068)
In a world where we rely on technology, keeping your hardware and software up to date and within contract can feel overwhelming and expensive.
Our Technology Products & Associated Services (TePAS) framework (RM6068) not only provides a single route to hardware, software and services such as installation, project management and training, but also offers the opportunity to participate in aggregation purchases.
What is aggregation?
Aggregation means ‘collective buying’. It usually involves bringing together more than one organisation with similar needs to buy common goods and services from suppliers. It helps you achieve savings that would not be possible through individual buying.
How does it work?
Suppliers on Technology Products & Associated Services (TePAS) framework (RM6068) are given the opportunity to take part in the aggregation, offering their best price for software licences and IT hardware collectively identified by the group of customers. Any organisation that is eligible to buy through ESPO can join an aggregation.Last year 28 customers saved on average 36% (more than £7 million in total) on IT hardware in a local authority hardware aggregation, and on average across the Microsoft aggregations, customers have saved 3.5% against the standard 1% Licensing Solution Partner (LSP)* margin.
Time to supply
Hardware and software aggregations run seasonally and are advertised and open for customers to join about 8 weeks before the tender is published as this give customers the opportunity to increase their buying power. Once the tender is published, it takes about 6 to 8 weeks for the procurement process to be awarded. After this, with support from the aggregation team, your orders can be submitted to the winning supplier.
These timelines may vary depending on the size and complexity of the procurement.
Why get involved?
The benefits of joining this opportunity are:
Price savings in a competitive market
Specialist support from our procurement partners in house software team
Clear account management from the winning supplier including: assistance in new products; suggestions to optimise your estate; and ongoing contract management
Process savings from not having to run the competition yourself
No commitment to enter a contract
Legally compliant route to market
Up-and-coming aggregation
You can find a list of our up and coming aggregation opportunities for Microsoft licensing products and IT hardware below. To begin the aggregation process you will need to get in touch with our team, who will then ask you to provide further information and complete enrolment forms.
Please use the dates listed below as a guide when considering your interest.
*An LSP is a Microsoft Partner who is authorized by Microsoft to be named as the Partner of record in enterprise licensing deals. Usually these are Enterprise Agreements.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/make-savings-with-aggregated-buying-through-framework-rm6068.html
Latest tweetsTweets by ESPO
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
ESPO's Parking Management Solutions framework (509) is live16/06/2023 09:50:00
Managing parking can be a demanding task. With everything from pay as you go to cashless parking to consider, there are a huge variety of options to be considered demanding on the needs of your organisation. This framework offers a compliant route to multiple solutions to ensure that you have the most suitable for you.
How to gain social value through ESPO's frameworks10/05/2023 09:50:00
Social value is about improving economic, social and environmental well-being through public spending.
ESPO's MSTAR4 framework (Managed Services for Temporary Agency Resources) is now live03/05/2023 09:50:00
Our updated MSTAR4 (653F) framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procuring a managed service for temporary agency resources.
ESPO's Procurement Reference Guide for April 2023 is now available26/04/2023 09:50:00
At ESPO, we aim to make procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our market-leading frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever changing needs of the public sector.
ESPO's Lubricating Oils, Greases and Anti-Freeze framework (106) is now live24/02/2023 09:50:00
Sourcing high-quality and cost-effective lubricating oils, greases, antifreeze and associated ancillary items, can often be difficult and time consuming. This framework provides the supply and delivery of a comprehensive range of these goods across the whole of the UK, by suppliers who have been selected for their experience and reputation.
Laying the foundations to deliver your Project Strategy with ESPO's Consultancy Services framework17/02/2023 09:50:00
Laying the foundations to deliver your Project Strategy. Increasing your ability to manage accelerated digital, economic, and cultural change.
ESPO's Document Management Solutions framework (390) is now live03/02/2023 09:50:00
Managing documents can often be complicated; this framework is a simple and competitive route to access a range of document management solutions covering everything from scanning and storage to software and consultancy services.
Take a look at ESPO's new Procurement Reference Guide for January 202327/01/2023 09:50:00
At ESPO, we aim to make procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our market-leading frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever changing needs of the public sector.
ESPO's Grounds Maintenance Machinery framework (274) is now live20/01/2023 09:50:00
Regular grounds maintenance can often be underestimated but it plays a huge part in keeping your organisation clean, safe and accessible. This framework provides everything you need to ensure that everything from fallen branches to broken pavements does not cause you any problems.