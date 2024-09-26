Make September birth boom a bank account boon

Claim Child Benefit using the HMRC app and receive payment within a week.

With around 2,000 babies born on 26 September each year, more than any other day, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging parents to claim their Child Benefit entitlement.

Claiming online means families could receive their first payment within just a week of their baby’s birth.

Child Benefit is worth up to £1,331 a year for the first child and £881 for each additional child.

Claims can be using the free and secure HMRC app, or made online, 48 hours after the baby’s birth has been registered. With payments typically made within three days, this means parents could receive their first payment within a week. Claims can also be backdated for up to 3 months.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, recently said:

With more babies set to be born on 26 September than any other day, we hope that parents of these newborns take full advantage of their Child Benefit entitlement. We’ve made it simpler than ever to claim online and receive a first payment within as little as three days – so download the app today or search on GOV.UK.

HMRC has released a YouTube video which explains what new parents need to do and how to make a claim.

How do I claim Child Benefit online?

To make a claim, families will need their:

child’s birth or adoption certificate

bank details

National Insurance number for themselves and their partner, if they have one

child’s original birth or adoption certificate and passport or travel document, for children born outside the UK

The amount reduces if one person in the household earns between £60,000 and £80,000 and is subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge. For families who fall into this category, the online Child Benefit tax calculator provides an estimate of how much benefit can be claimed, and what the charge may be.

Families who were subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge when the threshold was £50,000 and opted out of payments but now wish to restart their payments, can use the online form on GOV.UK.

By claiming Child Benefit, claimants will also receive National Insurance (NI) credits. People need a minimum of 10 years NI credits to claim some State Pension, with 35 years NI credits needed to obtain the full State Pension. This can help people who are not in paid employment and not receiving NI credits through their employer.

A person living in a household subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge will still receive NI credits if they claim Child Benefit but opt out of receiving a payment that they may have to repay.

Further information

Birth data taken from the Census 2021 page ‘How popular is your birthday?’

Information on Child Benefit can be found at GOV.UK.

The simplest and quickest way to apply for Child Benefit is by using the HMRC app or online at GOV.UK.

The Child Benefit award notice can be used to prove you qualify for Child Benefit and can be downloaded and printed from the HMRC app or from GOV.UK. Parents and carers may need proof of entitlement to access other benefits and services.

The £50,000 High Income Child Benefit Charge threshold rose to £60,000 on 6 April 2024.