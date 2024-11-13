NHS Wales
Make yourself aware of the symptoms of mouth cancer – it could save your life.
A new report from Public Health Wales highlights that people with symptoms of mouth cancer are not seeking medical advice early enough. Over half of all mouth cancers are diagnosed at either stage 3 or 4 (the most advanced stages of cancer) and men are most likely to leave it too long before seeing a medical professional.
Data for Wales shows there is a year on year increase in mouth cancer incidence. This is highest in the most deprived areas of Wales. The main risk factors for this type of cancer are sunlight (lip), tobacco and alcohol (tongue and floor of mouth) and the human papilloma virus (back of the mouth). In 2023, most referrals for mouth cancer diagnosis came from GPs rather than from dentists.
Mouth cancer is seen twice as often in men as in women with cases peaking at between 60 and 69 years old. More men die of mouth cancer in Wales than women. The latest figures show that nearly 120 men died of mouth cancer in Wales in 2022. 65% of people survive a mouth cancer diagnosis at five-years, and that figure is improving in the 15-54 year old age group.
The tongue is one of the most common areas where mouth cancer can develop, although it can be found in other areas of the mouth.
Symptoms of mouth cancer can be mistaken for other problems in your mouth like ulcers, candidal infections or white patches, so it is important to get them checked out.
Symptoms can include:
-
a mouth ulcer in your mouth that lasts more than 3 weeks
-
a red or white patch inside your mouth
-
a lump inside your mouth or on your lip
-
pain inside your mouth
-
difficulty swallowing
-
difficulty speaking or a hoarse (croaky) voice
-
a lump in your neck or throat
-
losing weight without trying
Professor Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “As with all cancers, early diagnosis means prompt treatment to target cancers before they spread. If anyone notices one of the warning signs, they should either see their dental professional or their GP. It is also essential to attend routine dental check-ups as dental professionals are trained to spot the early signs of mouth cancer.
Data in the report is taken from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) and Cancer Network Information System (CaNISC).
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/make-yourself-aware-of-the-symptoms-of-mouth-cancer-it-could-save-your-life/
Physical activity among secondary school pupils in Wales has increased, reversing a decline that started in 2017. It is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels, according to new data on pupils in Wales from the results of the Schools Health Research Network (SHRN) health and well-being survey released today.