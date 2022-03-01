Making a difference by providing inspiration and motivation

The Association for Project Management Women in Project Management SIG team continues to make a difference providing inspiration and motivation!

Twelve members form part of the WiPM Specific Interest Group from a variety of project management sectors and backgrounds, raising the profile of women in project management.

Since our last newsletter in December 2021, here we share with you our highlights ……

Catherine attended a virtual APM Education event and presented to University of the West of England students, which resulted in an engaging and inspiring question and answer session. In addition, it also provided an excellent networking opportunity with Catherine making fantastic new connections that day.

Caroline and Sarah took part in an event with University of Nottingham’s Women in Engineering Society to discuss and promote the project management pathways and career options. They spoke with members of the society and other project managers within the engineering industry to give an insight into their personal journeys, tips, and advice as well as challenges. Caroline also held a project management workshop to get attendees thinking about how project management works in practice using the example of the pit stop. This event was held and led in conjunction with the Women in Project Management SIG providing inspiration to students exploring careers in project or programme management and the variety of work it brings.

Clare attended the North West Branch virtual meeting on Thursday 20 January opening links between the SIG and the branch. Clare really enjoyed meeting new people and will be attending the next virtual one on Thursday 17 February to promote the Women in Project Management SIG activities.

Another exciting development for Clare is partaking in the new APM mentoring scheme, which launched in January. Two members have been in touch and Clare is looking forward to meeting them and helping them achieve their goals.

Rochelle really enjoyed presenting in the APM’s Festival of Education and Research sharing her journey in project management, with new connections also being made.

Irene hosted a face-to-face event at the University of East London with APM. The theme of the event was COVID19 recovery and project management. Fifty students were in attendance and the APM shared their resources, networks, and free student membership.

Our dynamic committee team meetings continue to be a source of creativity and collaboration. As well as work in subgroups Education, Research and Well-being.

Our next exciting project is International Women’s Day

The WiPM SIG feel passionately about raising awareness of support available to women across all areas of project management and feel that it’s their duty to support International Women’s Day (IWD) on Tuesday 8 March; ‘Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discriminations. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can #BreakTheBias*’.

Charlotte has worked hard to put together a programme of events and publications to be shared during w/c 7 March 2022 in support of IWD.

What’s on?

Tuesday 8 March – Charlotte has organised the WiPM first in person event of 2022 collaboratively with APMs London Branch. We’ve invited guest speaker Vicky Reddington from Amplified Group to talk to us about ‘Overcoming imposter syndrome through the power of teamwork’

Wednesday 9 March – Catherine will Chair a panel discussion around ‘Gender equality and the female professionals’ with panellist from APM’s Leadership Team, the Corporate Advisory Group (CAG) and Clare from APM WiPM sharing real life experiences

Thursday 10 March – guest speaker Anita Phagura, a misfit inclusion specialist, will talk about ‘Baking in inclusive project leadership to create cultures of belonging’. This event will be supported by APM’s SWWE Branch

All the events listed above can be booked at apm.org.uk/events Come and join us!

We will also be supporting IWD with cross platform sharing of publications, content and thought starters. Expect to see an introduction to the week from WiPMs Chair for 2021/22 Estelle Detrembleur who will explain what WiPM is and why we take supporting IWD seriously, success stories for WiPM, a blog from our SWWE Branch discussing ‘Young Women in Project Management – Early Careers and Gender Equality’, a piece on ‘Sustainable Development Goal – Gender Inequality’ and an incredible collaborative effort across social media from individuals support IWD and taking part in the #BreakTheBias photo campaign! Please get involved by liking, sharing, and commenting!

You call follow the APM WiPM SIG on the microsite page and find us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @apmwipmsig.

Quote taken from International Women’s Day website.