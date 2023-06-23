Ofcom
Making amateur radio licences fit for the future
Ofcom has today proposed changes to amateur radio licences and policies to make sure our regulations meet the needs of current and future amateur radio users.
Amateur radio, sometimes known as ham radio, has been an important part of wireless communications for over a century. Every amateur radio user in the UK needs a licence from Ofcom, and there are more than 101,000 amateur radio licences on issue in the UK currently.
Ofcom’s changes are designed to provide radio amateurs with greater operating freedoms to reflect how the hobby has evolved. At the same time, we are seeking to make getting and using a licence simpler, as part of a broader effort by Ofcom to streamline, standardise and where possible further automate elements of our licensing work.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/making-amateur-radio-licences-fit-for-the-future
