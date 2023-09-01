Chatham House
Making climate an election issue risks undermining the UK’s international role
EXPERT COMMENT
The views of voters are uncertain, while the damage to UK relations – and the climate – is inevitable.
In its 2021 Integrated Review the UK government identified climate change as ‘its number one international priority’.
The Review – which technically remains the UK’s defining foreign policy statement – promised the country would lead global efforts for net zero by 2050 and commit £11.6 billion by 2026 to help low-income countries deal with climate change.
It framed the UK as outside the EU, but still globally engaged and committed to sharing the burden on international challenges.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/08/making-climate-election-issue-risks-undermining-uks-international-role
