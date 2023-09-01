Making climate an election issue risks undermining the UK’s international role

EXPERT COMMENT

The views of voters are uncertain, while the damage to UK relations – and the climate – is inevitable.

In its 2021 Integrated Review the UK government identified climate change as ‘its number one international priority’.

The Review – which technically remains the UK’s defining foreign policy statement – promised the country would lead global efforts for net zero by 2050 and commit £11.6 billion by 2026 to help low-income countries deal with climate change.

It framed the UK as outside the EU, but still globally engaged and committed to sharing the burden on international challenges.

