Making every penny count on your mailing with franking services

Franking machines can save time, effort and money. Discover how our Postal Goods, Services and Solutions framework can help.

A recent survey shows that post remains an effective way to communicate, with 87% of those questioned describing mail as “believable”. However, Royal Mail increased the price of stamps on 4 April 2022:

first-class stamps increased by 12% to 95p

second-class stamps increased by 3% to 68p

You can mitigate the impact of these price increases by using a franking machine for your organisation’s post.

The benefits of franking machines

Franking is a pre-paid postage option where a franking mark is printed directly onto the envelope. It’s a flexible way to pay for postage, you can manage your spend and give your mail a professional image. Learn more about what franking is.

The Mailing Room (TMR) Executive Agency, offers low and medium volume franking machines, which can save you up to 29% when compared to buying standard stamps. For example, a Mailmark franked second-class letter could save you 21p per letter, so if you franked 100 letters per day, you could be saving approximately £800 on postage every month.

How can CCS help?

Our Postal Goods, Services and Solutions framework provides you with access to TMR, through lot 1, helping you take advantage of pre-agreed discounted rates without the need to enter into a time-consuming tender. The framework also offers negotiated volume deals, whatever your order, whilst standard contracts reduce administration and costs.

If you need larger franking machines, you can access these through lot 2 of the framework which covers franking machines, mailroom equipment and associated consumables. With a choice of 6 suppliers you can direct award or run a further competition.

Find out more

Our postal team is on hand to offer advice and support to help you select the best option to meet your needs. To find out more about how our postal framework can help you:

visit the Postal Goods, Services and Solutions webpage

email our friendly team who are happy to help answer any questions

You can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.