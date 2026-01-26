Making green claims: getting it right, across the supply chain

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published a short explainer to its Green Claims Code on 22 January.

The document aims to help businesses understand supply chain responsibility for green claims, and clarify what this means in practice for different businesses; it also covers managing legal risk. It sets out the factors that the CMA will take into account when considering how best to tackle concerns.

It includes examples and checklists to help businesses working with others in the supply chain understand what they need to do to help ensure that claims are not misleading.

Businesses should read this alongside the CMA's Green Claims Code.

Further information about the CMA's work on misleading environmental claims is available here on the GOV.UK website.

Business Companion guidance on the subject can be found in 'Environmental ('green') claims'.