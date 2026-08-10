Scottish Government
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Making historic buildings fit for the future
New guidance to ensure safe conversions of traditional buildings.
Landmark guidance designed to protect the future of almost half a million traditional buildings across Scotland has been published.
The Guide to Conversion of Traditional Buildings will help ensure traditional buildings are adapted safely for modern use – ensuring that they meet fire safety, accessibility and energy efficiency needs, while supporting the sustainable reuse of historic buildings.
It is the first guidance of its kind in almost two decades and is part of the response to lessons learned from the fatal Cameron House Hotel fire in 2017.
Public Finance Minister Hannah Mary Goodlad said:
"The safety of everyone who lives in, works in or visits a traditional building must always come first. The Fatal Accident Inquiry into the Cameron House fire showed clearly how hidden risks in older buildings, like concealed voids and outdated fire protection, can have devastating consequences. This guidance is our direct response, ensuring that anyone converting a traditional building has the tools and understanding they need to protect lives.
"It also reflects our wider ambitions to support sustainable, low-carbon development by making the most of our existing building stock rather than defaulting to demolition and new build.
"I want to thank everyone who contributed their expertise to this guidance. By working together, government, industry and heritage specialists can ensure Scotland's traditional buildings remain safe, sustainable and fit for the future."
Colin Tennant, Interim Director of Cultural Assets at Historic Environment Scotland, said:
“Scotland’s traditional buildings are some of our most valuable national assets. They shape the character of our towns, cities and rural communities and embody centuries of craftsmanship, cultural heritage and local identity.
“Reusing and adapting these buildings is vital to protecting our historic environment, while also supporting economic prosperity and community wellbeing through regeneration.
“This guidance will help support the safe, sustainable and informed conversion of traditional buildings across Scotland. It is the product of a truly collaborative approach which reflects the collective expertise of professionals from across the building standards, fire safety, engineering and conservation sectors.
“By learning from past events, understanding the unique risks associated with historic construction, and applying proportionate and informed solutions, we can protect people, retain cultural significance and ensure that these remarkable buildings continue to serve future generations.”
Background
Guide to Conversion of Traditional Buildings – gov.scot
The Scottish Government introduced Simon and Richard’s Law, which was passed by Parliament last year. This has resulted in sprinklers becoming a mandatory requirement for traditional buildings that are newly converted into hotels. The law was named in honour of the victims of the Cameron House hotel fire.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/making-historic-buildings-fit-for-the-future/
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