Ofcom
|Printable version
Making mmWave spectrum available – updates on auction design
Ofcom has today provided updates on how it will make spectrum available in the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands – known as millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum.
This spectrum can carry large amounts of data and has the potential to improve mobile speeds in busy areas, such as train stations, football stadiums and concert venues. It could also support innovative services such as virtual reality and factory automation.
In November, we set out most of the design aspects for the auction to award citywide licences in these spectrum bands. Having considered responses to a further consultation we published at that time, we have today decided not to include a negotiation period in the assignment stage of the auction.
We are also today consulting on Statutory Instruments that are necessary to run the auction. These enable us to limit the number of licences and allow bidders to trade licences once issued. We invite comments on the proposed Statutory Instruments by 28 May 2024.
Finally, we have today confirmed a modification to the grant of recognised spectrum access that protects the radioastronomy site in Cambridge while enabling other users to use this spectrum; and we have clarified how we will coordinate auction winners with incumbent fixed links, for the short period during which they will both have access to the spectrum.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2024/making-mmwave-spectrum-available-updates-on-auction-design
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ensuring the quality of TV and on-demand access services16/04/2024 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday announced changes to their Access Services Code and associated best practice guidelines, to improve the accessibility of TV and on-demand programmes for audiences.
Using research to guide our online safety work15/04/2024 13:25:00
Today we’re publishing our online safety research agenda, which sets out the areas of research that will help to inform and underpin our long-term work as the UK’s online safety regulator.
TalkTV must ensure potentially offensive comments are justified, warns Ofcom09/04/2024 13:05:00
We have today told TalkTV to take extra care to ensure that comments which have high risk of causing serious offence are justified and put into proper context.
Ofcom publishes its Plan of Work for 2024/2527/03/2024 16:25:00
Ofcom has yesterday published its Plan of Work for 2024/25, outlining its areas of focus for the next financial year.
Why size and risk matter in our approach to online safety26/03/2024 15:15:15
As the regulator for online safety, Ofcom is currently consulting on the codes of practice which set out how online services should meet their new duties from the Online Safety Act to protect people from illegal content.
Understanding the influence of social media as gateways to news25/03/2024 15:15:15
Online intermediaries, such as social media, search engines and other online aggregators exert a significant influence on the news stories people consume, according to new Ofcom research.
Implementing the Online Safety Act: Additional duties for ‘categorised’ online services25/03/2024 12:25:00
Ofcom is today seeking evidence to inform our codes of practice and guidance on the additional duties that will apply to some of the most widely used online sites and apps – designated as ‘categorised’ services – under the Online Safety Act.
New mobile roaming alerts for UK holidaymakers25/03/2024 10:10:00
UK mobile customers will be better protected against unexpected roaming charges while using their phone abroad and at home, under new rules announced by Ofcom