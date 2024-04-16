Making mmWave spectrum available – updates on auction design

Ofcom has today provided updates on how it will make spectrum available in the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands – known as millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum.

This spectrum can carry large amounts of data and has the potential to improve mobile speeds in busy areas, such as train stations, football stadiums and concert venues. It could also support innovative services such as virtual reality and factory automation.

In November, we set out most of the design aspects for the auction to award citywide licences in these spectrum bands. Having considered responses to a further consultation we published at that time, we have today decided not to include a negotiation period in the assignment stage of the auction.

We are also today consulting on Statutory Instruments that are necessary to run the auction. These enable us to limit the number of licences and allow bidders to trade licences once issued. We invite comments on the proposed Statutory Instruments by 28 May 2024.

Finally, we have today confirmed a modification to the grant of recognised spectrum access that protects the radioastronomy site in Cambridge while enabling other users to use this spectrum; and we have clarified how we will coordinate auction winners with incumbent fixed links, for the short period during which they will both have access to the spectrum.