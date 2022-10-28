Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Making our employment guidance work for you
A blog by Elanor McCombe, Group Manager - Policy
Working life for millions of people has changed a lot over the past few years. Every sector, industry and size of business has been affected by the pandemic and the accelerated pace of change of the workplace; whether that’s through a rise in remote working, the use of artificial intelligence to sift and respond to job applications or the increased use of monitoring technologies.
It's important that employers understand how using these technologies can impact on their workers’ privacy. It’s also important that workers understand what’s happening with their information and what their rights are.
That’s where we come in.
Data protection is not a barrier to the use of new technologies to improve and develop employment practices. Data protection enables innovation to happen responsibly. It also builds trust between employers and workers.
We’ve recently launched a consultation on our draft monitoring at work guidance, which offers practical advice about monitoring workers in line with data protection legislation. It lets employers know what they need to tell their workers if they’re using monitoring technologies, and it lets workers know what their rights are under data protection law. This consultation runs until 11 January 2023.
We’re launching a second consultation. We’re looking for your views on our draft guidance about workers’ health information. As an employer, you’re likely to process a lot of information about your workers and their health, such as occupational health reports or sickness absences. It’s vital, for you and your workers, that you know how to look after this sensitive information. Read our guidance and let us know your thoughts – this consultation is open until 26 January 2023.
These consultations are the first part of an ongoing project to replace our employment code of practice with new, UK GDPR-focused guidance. We’re aiming to create a hub – a one-stop shop for employers and workers to visit and quickly find the answers to their questions. This forms a key part of our commitment laid out in our new three-year strategy, ICO25, to empower responsible innovation. We’re keen to help organisations understand their responsibilities under data protection law, and one of the ways we can do this is by creating helpful, easy-to-understand guidance.
As the world of work continues to adjust to rapid change brought about by the pandemic and other factors, so too must our guidance and the support we offer to organisations. That’s why we’re taking a different approach to our employment guidance project and consulting throughout, asking you to tell us how and where you need the most support and clarity.
Make our guidance work for you. Have your say and contribute to our consultations – both are live on the website now.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2022/10/blog-making-our-employment-guidance-work-for-you/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
‘Immature biometric technologies could be discriminating against people’ says ICO in warning to organisations26/10/2022 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is warning organisations to assess the public risks of using emotion analysis technologies, before implementing these systems.
‘Biggest cyber risk is complacency, not hackers’ - UK Information Commissioner issues warning as construction company fined £4.4 million24/10/2022 12:25:00
The UK Information Commissioner has warned that companies are leaving themselves open to cyber attack by ignoring crucial measures like updating software and training staff.
Home Office warned after sensitive documents left at London venue11/10/2022 11:10:00
The ICO has issued a formal reprimand to the Home Office, after sensitive documents were found at a public London venue.
Catalogue retailer Easylife fined £1.48 million for breaking data protection and electronic marketing laws10/10/2022 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Easylife Ltd £1,350,000 for using personal information of 145,400 customers to predict their medical condition and target them with health-related products without their consent.
ICO fines four firms targeting people with home improvement predatory marketing calls04/10/2022 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined four companies a total of £370,000 for making over 820,000 home improvement predatory marketing calls to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service.
Action taken against SEVEN organisations who failed in their duty to respond to information access requests29/09/2022 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has taken action against seven organisations who have failed to respond to the public when asked for personal information held about them, known as a Subject Access Request (SAR).
Director’s Update – International Day for Universal Access to Information 202228/09/2022 12:25:00
This is the fourth in a series of updates from Warren Seddon, Director of FOI and Transparency.
ICO could impose multi-million pound fine on TikTok for failing to protect children’s privacy26/09/2022 14:10:00
TikTok could face a £27 million fine after an ICO investigation found that the company may have breached UK data protection law, failing to protect children’s privacy when using the TikTok platform.