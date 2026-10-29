Making recycling easier

Consultation on a household recycling code of practice.

People across Scotland are being invited to have their say on proposals to make recycling easier and more consistent.

The Scottish Government consultation seeks views on a new household recycling code of practice, which also aims to increase recycling rates and help reduce carbon emissions.

Clear standards for how councils collect and manage household waste and recycling are part of the draft code, which proposes:

a move towards more households having collections of paper and card separately from plastic, metal and cartons to reduce recycling contamination

clear and consistent definitions of materials accepted for kerbside collection to provide clarity for the public on what can be recycled

limits on general waste capacity, to encourage greater use of recycling and food waste collections

nationally recommended colours for recycling bins to make it easier to understand how to recycle

Delivering a key commitment of the Circular Economy (Scotland) Act, the code has been developed through extensive engagement with local authorities, waste management practitioners and environmental organisations. The consultation now gives communities, individuals and organisations across Scotland the chance to shape the final code before it is laid before the Scottish Parliament.

It also clarifies that flexible plastic and plastic films should also be collected from households. The consultation also seeks views on proposals developed with local authorities and stakeholders regarding how food and garden waste should be collected and how rural exemptions should apply.

Modelling suggests the code could increase Scotland's household recycling rate by approximately 2.5% and reduce carbon emissions by around 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year, equivalent to the annual emissions from more than 27,000 petrol cars.

Gillian Martin, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Rural Affairs, said:

"Recycling well shouldn't depend on where you live. This code will help make sure it is easier for people right across Scotland, in both our cities and rural communities, to recycle more. "We've worked closely with councils and stakeholders on these proposals and I am grateful to them for their constructive engagement to get us to this stage. However, it is clear that there's more to get right before the code is finalised. I'd encourage everyone with a view, whether you're a council, a community group or simply someone who wants to see Scotland recycle better, to take part in this consultation and help us shape the final code."

Background

A new Household Recycling Code of Practice – Scottish Government consultations – Citizen Space closes on 21 January 2027.

The household recycling code of practice is being developed under powers in the Circular Economy (Scotland) Act 2024

A Circular Economy Strategy for Scotland – gov.scot