Wednesday 06 Sep 2023 @ 12:15
Scottish Government
Printable version

Making Scotland’s buildings safer

Cladding legislation announced in Programme for Government.

Progress to identify, assess and fix unsafe cladding on Scotland’s medium and high-rise multi-residential buildings will be accelerated, under plans to safeguard homeowners and residents in this year’s Programme for Government.

A Cladding Remediation Bill will give Ministers new powers to remediate buildings with unsafe cladding that present a risk to life. This will support the delivery of the Cladding Remediation Programme and help to speed up the remediation process.

Ministers will also seek the transfer of powers to create a new Building Safety Levy, equivalent to the UK Government’s Building Safety Levy for England. The Levy will ensure that developers in Scotland contribute financially to tackling cladding issues.

Housing Minister Paul McLennan said:

“We are determined to make sure that buildings with potentially unsafe cladding are assessed and remediated, and homeowners and residents continue to be at the heart of our Cladding Remediation Programme. This programme has made good progress in identifying and assessing safety issues but there is still more to be done.  

“Legislation will help us take the next steps in this important work, and we will address barriers to remediating unsafe cladding that presents a risk to life to ensure it can be fixed as efficiently as possible.

“It is also right that those who have profited from the construction of buildings with unsafe cladding contribute to the cost of fixing them. One way we will do this is by seeking powers to introduce a new Levy on developers, equivalent to the Building Safety Levy in England, which will ensure that the sector makes a fair contribution.

“We also remain committed to working with developers to agree a contract setting out their commitments to support the remediation of buildings that they developed.”

Background

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/making-scotlands-buildings-safer/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Pay uplift commitment for Social Care and Childcare Staff

06/09/2023 14:15:00

£12 an hour pledge to help sector.

Single use vapes ban considered

06/09/2023 13:15:00

Action to protect young people and the planet.

School Estates Statistics

06/09/2023 10:05:00

The proportion of schools reported as being in good or satisfactory condition has increased to 90.7% (90.4% in 2022). This is 29.6 percentage points higher than in April 2007 (61.1%).

School meal uptake statistics (Healthy Living Survey)

05/09/2023 15:05:00

There has been an increase in the uptake rate for school meals for the first time since 2016. 

Pain Management Panel - engagement: phase 2 report

05/09/2023 12:05:00

The second independently produced report of consultations with the Scottish Government Pain Management Panel.

Childcare expansion to help families

05/09/2023 10:05:00

Childcare provision will be expanded to increase access for more families across Scotland, as part of a new package of measures to tackle poverty.

Seizing Scotland’s economic potential to help reduce poverty

04/09/2023 15:05:00

Scottish Government investment in the years ahead will be prioritised on measures that help grow Scotland’s economy, tackle poverty and deliver high quality public services, the First Minister has said.

Repeat violence in Scotland: a qualitative approach

04/09/2023 13:05:00

This report presents findings from a qualitative research study which explored peoples’ experiences of repeat, interpersonal violence.

Tackling poverty and growing the economy

04/09/2023 10:20:00

First Minister to publish first Programme for Government.

Supporting innovation

01/09/2023 12:05:00

Libraries across Scotland can apply to the Public Library Improvement Fund to help finance creative projects and sustainable services.