RUSI
|Printable version
Making Sense of Britain’s Digital Targeting Web
The UK’s Digital Targeting Web promises cross-domain targeting fit for the modern digitalised battlefield – but organisational complexity, procurement and funding challenges and a dearth of outcome metrics threaten to make its delivery targets more aspirational than assured.
Over two decades after the UK’s drive for Network Enabled Capability (NEC), joint low-latency targeting is seemingly within reach: a web of lethal, cross-cued sensors and weapons, augmented by artificial intelligence. But there are hurdles ahead. The near and long-term development of the UK’s Digital Targeting Web (DTW) is ambitious and holds promise; however, its development and subsequent introduction to Defence depends on more than just modern technology.
Strategic Purpose and Framing
Britain’s DTW is not a single system or technology but is instead a broad conceptual framing that unifies discrete targeting capabilities across the services and wider defence enterprise. Its purpose is to integrate, not merely to refine the procurement of a product or series of products. The MOD’s vision is for DTW to enable a ‘full spectrum, cross domain approach to joint targeting’ by using both ‘kinetic’ (for example artillery or air launched and loitering munitions) and ‘non-kinetic’ (for example cyber, electronic warfare or information operations) against physical and non-physical targets. Discussions among government officials have aimed to redefine these initiatives less as a ‘web’ and more as the creation of integrated targeting workflows.
As the DTW is neither a project nor a programme, it therefore lacks both an end state and discrete outcomes. The current focus appears to be on improving deliberate targeting capabilities across Defence with the intention of using these improvements as a ‘forcing function’ for integrating data flows across the services and wider defence enterprise. Indeed, in a briefing to defence industry companies, government officials described their objective as simply an ‘increase [in] targeting scale, pace and precision by 2030’. It remains unclear what the outcomes will be to meet the SDR’s commitment ‘to deliver a digital targeting web in 2027.’
Such an amorphous vision can be a double-edged sword: while eschewing an end state permits the flexible and continuous integration and improvement of capabilities in a fast-paced innovation environment, the lack of discrete outcomes inhibits one’s ability to judge progress. Absent overall measurable objectives, there will be difficulty determining how successful the DTW is besides simply being ‘more’ integrated than before.
The problem of measuring integration is not unique to the DTW and has plagued the defence sector for years. However, treating ‘flexibility’ and ‘iterative-ness’ as fundamentally incompatible with quantifiable metrics is likely to frustrate all DTW stakeholders, both internal and external.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/making-sense-britains-digital-targeting-web
Latest News from
RUSI
Syria’s First Post-Assad Election: Analysis from Damascus13/10/2025 14:25:00
Under less than perfect circumstances, a new government is heading to Damascus. But events continue to remind us that Syria's politics go far beyond elections.
The Kremlin can Afford the Luxury of a Second Anti-NATO Front10/10/2025 14:25:00
Russia's grey-zone warfare against Europe comes at a fraction of the cost of the conflict in Ukraine.
The Priorities of a New Franco-German Covenant09/10/2025 14:25:00
To defend Europe against geopolitical and economic turbulence, the Franco-German duo must be re-energised to act now.
What to Make of the $4.2 Billion Kazakhstan-US Locomotive Deal?07/10/2025 14:25:00
The Wabtec deal is a big vote of confidence in US industry and diplomacy in Kazakhstan. However, any optimism must be tempered with realism.
European Medical Provision in Times of War07/10/2025 11:05:00
As European militaries ready themselves for war, creating resilient medical systems remains an afterthought for the UK.
Beware Russia Bearing Arms Control Gifts06/10/2025 16:25:00
Washington should maintain a critical eye when measuring Putin’s latest arms control offer.
Guns, Goods and Governance: Illicit Economies and the Foundations of Insurgent Rule06/10/2025 14:25:00
Research across different geographies has increasingly reshaped how the relationship between militancy, criminality and legitimacy is understood, with important implications for conflict prevention and peace-making.
Egypt, Israel and Palestinian Displacement06/10/2025 09:25:00
While the current peace proposal for Gaza, authored by Israel and the US, no longer includes displacement of Palestinians to Egypt's Sinai peninsula, Cairo is right to be concerned such an idea is a live consideration.