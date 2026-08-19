Welsh Government
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Making Wales a world class visitor destination by working together
Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, wants to be the biggest supporter of tourism and work with the sector to make Wales a world-class visitor destination.
- Minister meeting with sector and wants to be biggest supporter of tourism
- Welsh Government consulting on changes to 182-day threshold and committed to reforming business rates to help industry
He recently met with the four chairs of Wales’ Regional Tourism Fora to hear their thoughts on how government can support the sector. The Minister also plans to meet other industry representatives.
At a visit to the Elan Valley Visitor Centre today, the Minister yesterday said:
I want this Welsh Government to be tourism’s biggest supporter. We want to work with the sector to make Wales a world-class visitor destination — offering an authentic ‘croeso’ while helping businesses to grow, innovate and succeed.
Tourism is vitally important to the Welsh economy, generating around 4.3% of Wales’ GVA (£3.5 billion) and over 11% of jobs each year. It sustains communities, supports jobs and helps share Wales’ culture, language and landscape with the world.
That is why we have already committed to looking at how we can reform business rates to support leisure and hospitality, and why we are consulting on changes to the 182-day threshold.
I would encourage as many people in the industry as possible to take part in that consultation. I want to hear directly from tourism businesses about the challenges they face and the opportunities they see, and I have started meeting representatives from across the sector this summer.
Wales has an outstanding visitor offer and many talented tourism operators. By working together, I believe we can make it easier for businesses to do what they do best, help the sector thrive and ensure more people choose Wales as a place to visit, enjoy and return to.
On behalf of the four chairs of Wales’ Regional Tourism Fora, Steve Hughson MBE, Chair of the Mid Wales Forum, yesterday said:
We were pleased with early engagement by Adam Price, Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, recently in Cardiff. It was a positive meeting with our new Minister who indicated his strong support for the sector.
The early announcement of the Consultation into Non-Domestic Rates for Self – Catering premises is welcomed and we look forward to decisions based on evidence from the consultation and proposed review of the policy. It must deliver meaningful reductions in the current 182-day threshold, alongside workable exemptions, creating the environment where tourism can help deliver the government’s productivity and growth strategies.
The Tourism Fora will continue to be an integral part of ensuring government and the whole visitor economy work together to create a more positive and sustainable outlook for this important sector.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/making-wales-world-class-visitor-destination-working-together
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