Welsh Government
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Making waves: swimming lessons for school children begin in Wales
From this month, pupils across years 4 and 5 in Welsh maintained primary schools will begin to receive a minimum of 20 hours of swimming and water safety lessons, as part of a commitment by the new Welsh Government.
Nofio Ysgol is a universal programme where pupils will learn about water confidence, self-rescue and basic swimming competence
Nine local authorities will be involved in the first phase, starting this September, before a full rollout across Wales over the next three years.
Nofio Ysgol was officially launched on Wednesday (23rd) with a visit to Penlan Leisure Centre in Swansea by the First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, and the Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, where pupils from a local school were taking part in swimming lessons.
Speaking at the launch, the First Minister said:
Learning to be safe and confident around water is a key life skill and one which you can use from childhood through the rest of your life. It’s been great to speak to pupils here in Penlan today and to see the school children enjoy their lesson and build their confidence in the pool.
I look forward to seeing Nofio Ysgol grow across the whole of Wales so that all children have the opportunity to learn and develop skills that could one day save their life.
The Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said:
It’s so important that children in all parts of Wales learn valuable swimming and water safety skills. However, this programme is about more than swimming. It is about giving every pupil in Wales a foundation to develop lifelong habits that supports their physical and mental wellbeing.
This phased rollout means we can learn what works best as we prepare to extend this universal programme to every local authority in Wales by 2028. I want to thank Swim Wales and the nine pathfinder authorities for their work in preparing to deliver this scheme.
Fergus Feeney, Chief Executive of Swim Wales, said:
Nofio Ysgol represents a significant step forward in ensuring every child in Wales has the opportunity to learn essential swimming and water safety skills. Being able to swim is not only important for health and wellbeing, it is a life-saving skill that can give children confidence in and around water throughout their lives.
We are immensely proud to be delivering this landmark programme alongside the Welsh Government and our pathfinder local authorities.
Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact Nofio Ysgol will have on tens of thousands of young people and their families in communities across Wales."
The 9 local authorities are: Ynys Môn, Gwynedd, Wrexham, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Cardiff.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/making-waves-swimming-lessons-school-children-begin-wales
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