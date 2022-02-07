EU News
|Printable version
Mali: EU adopts targeted sanctions against five individuals
The Council recently (04 February 2022) decided to impose restrictive measures on five individuals in view of the situation in Mali, following its decision of 13 December 2021 and recent developments in the country.
These individuals, which include prominent members of the Malian Transition Government, are responsible for actions that obstruct and undermine the successful completion of Mali’s political transition.
The five designated people are subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories, and an asset freeze. Moreover, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them, either directly or indirectly.
The EU continues to stand with the people of the Sahel and reaffirms its full commitment to strict compliance with the rule of law, human rights and international humanitarian law in Mali.
Background and next steps
On 24 and 25 May 2021, the European Council adopted conclusions in which it strongly condemned the coup d’état which took place in Mali on 24 May 2021, and stated that the EU was ready to consider targeted restrictive measures. On 29 June the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2584 (2021), in which it also condemned the coup and called on all Malian stakeholders to facilitate a full political transition and handover of power to elected civilian authorities within the 18-month transition period. It also called on Mali’s transitional government to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections.
On 7 November, ECOWAS deplored the lack of progress made in the preparations for the elections, decided to impose sanctions with immediate effect, and called on international partners to endorse and support the implementation of the sanctions.
On 13 December, the Council set up an autonomous framework for sanctions against those responsible for threatening the peace, security or stability of Mali, or for obstructing the implementation of its political transition.
On 8 January 2022, Mali’s Transition Authorities submitted to the ECOWAS a new calendar scheduling the conduct of the presidential elections for the end of December 2025, thus setting the duration of the transition for a total of five and a half years, contrary to the agreement reached with ECOWAS on 15 September 2020 and the commitment in the Transition Charter. In light of that, on 9 January 2022, ECOWAS decided to impose additional economic sanctions.
- Official Journal of the EU, 4 February 2022 (including the list of the sanctioned individuals)
- Mali: EU sets up autonomous framework for sanctions against those obstructing the political transition (press release, 13 December 2021)
- Mali: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union (4 June 2021)
- West Africa: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the situation in Mali (2 February 2022)
- European Council conclusions on Russia, the UK, the Middle East and Mali (24 May 2021)
- EU delegation to Mali
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 21 46
+32 470 88 04 02
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Coronavirus: €4 million from European Globalisation Adjustment Fund to support dismissed Selecta workers in France07/02/2022 16:33:00
Today, the European Commission proposes to support 473 former workers of vending machine company Selecta in France who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic with €4 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF).
Statement of European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron following the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan07/02/2022 15:25:00
President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have met virtually on the 4th of February 2022.
Speech by Commissioner Gabriel at the Paris Open Science European Conference07/02/2022 12:38:00
Speech given recently (04 February 2022) by Commissioner Gabriel at the Paris Open Science European Conference.
Food safety: EU and US resume trade of bivalve molluscs07/02/2022 11:33:00
As from the end of this month, trade of molluscan shellfish – such as mussels, clams, oysters and scallops – will resume between the EU and the US.
EU's response to terrorism: Council renews terrorist list07/02/2022 10:38:00
The Council recently (03 February 2022) renewed the so-called EU terrorist list, which sets out persons, groups and entities subject to restrictive measures with a view to combatting terrorism.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Marin07/02/2022 09:25:00
Statement given recently (03 February 2022) by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Marin.
Statement by Vice-President Šefčovič following his video conference with the UK Foreign Secretary on the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland04/02/2022 16:33:00
Statement given yesterday by Vice-President Šefčovič following his video conference with the UK Foreign Secretary on the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.
Joint Statement ahead of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation04/02/2022 15:25:00
Joint Statement given ahead of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.
Press speech by Commissioner Sinkevičius, delivered during his official visit to the United States04/02/2022 14:33:00
Press speech given yesterday by Commissioner Sinkevičius, delivered during his official visit to the United States.
President von der Leyen's joint interview with Les Echos and Handelsblatt04/02/2022 13:25:00
In a joint interview with Les Echos (Karl de Meyer) and Handelsblatt (Moritz Koch) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the situation at the border with Ukraine, and possible sanctions against Russia. Among others, she also touched upon the energy prices, EU Taxonomy, and the Global Gateway.