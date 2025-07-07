Malign Activity in the OSCE Region: Joint statement to the OSCE

Deputy Ambassador James Ford recently (04 July 2025) delivered a statement on behalf of the UK and Canada on the increasing malign activity faced by OSCE States across our region.

Thank you, Madam Chair. I am delivering this statement on behalf of Canada, and my own country the United Kingdom.

I would like to thank the US for the opportunity to address this important topic. The principle that security is comprehensive and interconnected across the politico-military, economic and environmental, and human dimensions sits at the very heart of the OSCE. But this is not the first time that this Council has had to address hybrid threats faced by participating States across our region.

Hybrid activity can include espionage, transnational repression, foreign information manipulation and interference, malicious cyber activity, political interference, and sabotage – including of critical national infrastructure. These tactics are used to target all parts of societies, our citizens, institutions, journalists, universities, and businesses with the aim of undermining our national security.

In recent years, such activity has increased in both frequency and intensity. As the UK has raised before, this includes arson in London, malign activity in various NATO and EU countries, and attempts to undermine Moldova’s democratic institutions in the leadup to last year’s October presidential elections.

Moreover, the line between state and non-state actors is blurring as certain states increasingly use proxies, illicit finance and organised crime groups to facilitate and conduct hybrid attacks. Last week’s Economic and Environmental Committee highlighted the serious threat posed by the so-called ‘shadow fleet,’ an example of destabilising actions in the OSCE region in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The next Security Committee will examine how illicit financial networks enable transnational organised crime.

As the UK, we will continue to press for effective OSCE action to tackle reckless hybrid attacks and malign influence aimed at destabilising our society and the shared security principles on which this organisation is based.

Thank you, Madam Chair.