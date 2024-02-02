Mallows Bottling at Coed Ely goes from strength to strength

Mallows Bottling, a family-owned facility based in Coed Ely is going from strength to strength since it opened for business in 2021, with exports being its focus for the future growth.

Mallows Bottling, received a grant from the Welsh Government’s Business Innovation and Tourism Escalator scheme for its bottling line, and now runs 3 lines with plans for a 4th. The company bottles all forms of alcoholic beverages and has secured large contracts with leading supermarkets and brands globally.

They have recently branched into Soft Drink, this is a major focus category for the company, and their lines are producing over 60m bottles of Soft Drinks for Brands.

The company holds a BRC A* accreditation, and is based in a 30,000 sq.ft premises. It is also one of the few companies that has a bonded warehouse in Wales and can store up to 2,500 pallets on site. The site was built to the highest European standards using European funds.

The business, which employs 45 people, operates in 6 Global markets, and has ambitions to trade in more markets, with its alcohol capabilities. In conjunction, Soft Drinks is a strategic focus for the company, as consumers are wanting a healthier lifestyle.

Mallows also took part in the Blas Cymru events in 2021 and 2023.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths visited Mallows to officially open their bottling line.

She said:

I’m pleased to be here today at Mallows and see the progress and growth which has taken place since the business began in 2021. It was good to hear about the business’ export success and further plans for growth. It’s good to see this success, backed by Welsh Government support.

Rhys Mallows, Joint MD at Mallows said: