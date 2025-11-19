Crown Prosecution Service
Man admits assisting suicide of others through sale of substance
A man has pleaded guilty to encouraging or assisting suicide after he sold a chemical to four people via an online forum.
Miles Cross, 33, set up a business selling the chemical via an internet discussion forum and interacted under a pseudonym.
Cross joined the site in July 2024 and posted a QR code, which allowed people to order the chemical directly from him and pay via his bank account.
Cross received payments of £100 from four people and sent them the chemical through the post. Two people took their own lives as a result.
When police searched Cross’s address in January 2025, officers discovered amounts of the chemical and other paraphernalia.
Police analysis of Cross’s seized devices also linked him to the forum, social media profiles, and the bank account.
Yesterday at Mold Crown Court, Cross pleaded guilty to four offences of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another person.
He will be sentenced at the same court on 7 January 2026.
The prosecution followed an investigation by North Wales Police.
Alison Storey, Specialist Prosecutor with the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Miles Cross preyed on four people in a distressed state and knowingly provided a substance intended to end their lives.
“His actions were purely for financial gain, and he made the process of ordering the chemical online easy and accessible.
“This case is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by those who aim to exploit vulnerable individuals online. The CPS will always aim to hold offenders to account when they illegally seek to encourage or assist a suicide.
“Our thoughts remain with the families of the victims, and we hope this outcome brings some measure of justice to them.”
Notes to editors
- Miles Cross, [DOB: 18/02/1992], is of Wrexham, North Wales.
- On 16 September 2025, he was charged with four offences of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another person, contrary to s2(1) of the Suicide Act 1961.
- There is a reporting restriction in place which states that no matter relating to the victims should be published that would identify them.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-admits-assisting-suicide-others-through-sale-substance
