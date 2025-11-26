Man admits deliberately driving into crowd in Liverpool

A man has admitted deliberately driving into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC’s Premier League title celebrations in May.

Paul Doyle, 53, of West Derby, Liverpool, today (26 November 2025) changed his pleas to guilty at the start of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court to 31 offences including:

1 x Dangerous Driving

9 x Causing Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent

17 x Attempting to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm

3 x Wounding with Intent

1 x Affray

More than 100 people were injured on 26 May 2025, including eight children, one as young as six months, when his Ford Galaxy car struck pedestrians on Dale Street and Water Street in the city.

The police and prosecution team reviewed hours of CCTV, mobile phone recordings, and dash cam footage to piece together what happened on that day. This painstaking investigation left Doyle with no choice but to accept his guilt.

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “Today’s convictions bring a measure of justice for an act that caused unimaginable harm during what should have been a day of celebration for the city of Liverpool.

“Paul Doyle has been held responsible for his deliberate actions that endangered lives and brought chaos upon a community.

“A total of 134 people were injured, including children as young as six months. This attack did not just harm individuals — it struck at the heart of a city united in joy, leaving fear in its wake.

“By entering guilty pleas, Doyle has finally accepted that he intentionally drove into crowds of innocent people during Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

“Dashcam footage from Doyle’s vehicle shows that as he approached Dale Street and Water Street, he became increasingly agitated by the crowds. Rather than wait for them to pass, he deliberately drove at them, forcing his way through.

“Driving a vehicle into a crowd is an act of calculated violence. This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle — it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem.

“I would like to commend the bravery of emergency services who acted swiftly at the scene. There can be no doubt that their actions saved lives.

“Liverpool as a city has shown resilience and unity in the face of this awful act, and I hope the victims, their families and anyone affected will feel justice has been done.”