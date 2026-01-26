Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man admits raping and drugging wife over 13-year period
Philip Young, 49, formerly of Swindon but now living in Enfield, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 23 January 2026 and pleaded guilty to the following offences against his former wife, Joanne Young:
• 11 counts of rape
• 11 counts of administering a substance with intent to stupefy / overpower to allow sexual activity
• 14 counts of voyeurism
• 7 counts of assault by penetration
• 4 counts of sexual assault
• 1 count of publishing an obscene article
He will proceed to trial on 5 October 2026 at Winchester Crown Court for the following offences:
• 3 counts of making indecent images of children
• 1 count of possessing a prohibited image of a child
• 1 count of possessing an extreme pornographic image / images portraying rape
• 1 count of possessing extreme pornographic image / images portraying an act of intercourse / oral sex with a dead / alive animal
• 1 count of possessing extreme pornographic image / images portraying act likely to result in serious injury to person's private parts
• 1 count of possessing an extreme pornographic image / images portraying an act which threatened life
James Foster, Specialist Prosecutor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Philip Young has pleaded guilty to 48 serious sexual offences committed against his former wife, Joanne Young.
“We worked closely with Wiltshire Police to build a thorough and compelling case that resulted in him pleading guilty to dozens of offences.”
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: “I welcome the guilty plea from Philip Young, who has admitted dozens of serious sexual offences against Jo.
“I want to pay tribute to her for her incredible bravery throughout this process and she continues to be supported by specially trained officers.
“I’d also like to commend the investigation team for their relentless hard work in getting the case to this stage and thank the Crown Prosecution Service for their support in ensuring Young faces justice for his abhorrent actions."
Notes to editors
- Norman Macksoni (06/04/1978) of Wood End Close, Sharnbrook pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and possession of extreme images.
- Dean Hamilton (02/12/1978) of no fixed abode, was not arraigned but has been charged with one count of rape, assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault.
- Conner Sanderson Doyle (11/06/1994) of Crofton Road, Swindon pleaded not guilty to assault by penetration and sexual assault.
- Richard Wilkins (20/06/1964) of Tattershall, Toothill, Swindon pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and sexual assault.
- Mohammed Hassan (22/09/1988) of Torun Way, Swindon, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/wessex/news/man-admits-raping-and-drugging-wife-over-13-year-period
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man pleads guilty to brutal murder and knife-wielding rampage26/01/2026 12:20:00
A man who brutally murdered a young woman at his home before going on a knife-wielding rampage has pleaded guilty to murder.
Albanian people smuggler jailed23/01/2026 14:05:00
An Albanian national has been jailed for plotting to bring other Albanians to the UK illegally.
Professional money launderer is ordered to payback over £5 million after a large-scale investment fraud22/01/2026 17:15:00
A professional money launderer, who assisted with the laundering of funds from a high value investment fraud committed in China has been ordered to payback ££5,603,305.81 or face extra time in jail – today (Thursday 22 January 2026).
No criminal charges against Lucy Letby in relation to further allegations of deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies21/01/2026 15:25:00
Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We received a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary in July 2025 asking us to consider further allegations against Lucy Letby, 36, relating to deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
Romanian truck driver jailed for people smuggling20/01/2026 09:20:00
A 55-year-old Romanian truck driver was recently jailed for 27 months after 10 foreign nationals were found in the back of his truck in Dover.
Double jeopardy murderer sentenced to life imprisonment19/01/2026 11:25:00
A man, who was found guilty of murdering his wife in a double jeopardy case, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Romanian truck driver jailed for people smuggling16/01/2026 17:15:00
A 55-year-old Romanian truck driver has been jailed for 27 months today after 10 foreign nationals were found in the back of his truck in Dover.
Teen sentenced after guilty plea for possessing terrorist material16/01/2026 15:30:00
An 18-year-old from Cwmbran has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing a terrorism document, following a thorough investigation by police and prosecution by the Crown Prosecution Service.