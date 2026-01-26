Man admits raping and drugging wife over 13-year period

Philip Young, 49, formerly of Swindon but now living in Enfield, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 23 January 2026 and pleaded guilty to the following offences against his former wife, Joanne Young:



• 11 counts of rape

• 11 counts of administering a substance with intent to stupefy / overpower to allow sexual activity

• 14 counts of voyeurism

• 7 counts of assault by penetration

• 4 counts of sexual assault

• 1 count of publishing an obscene article

He will proceed to trial on 5 October 2026 at Winchester Crown Court for the following offences:

• 3 counts of making indecent images of children

• 1 count of possessing a prohibited image of a child

• 1 count of possessing an extreme pornographic image / images portraying rape

• 1 count of possessing extreme pornographic image / images portraying an act of intercourse / oral sex with a dead / alive animal

• 1 count of possessing extreme pornographic image / images portraying act likely to result in serious injury to person's private parts

• 1 count of possessing an extreme pornographic image / images portraying an act which threatened life

James Foster, Specialist Prosecutor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Philip Young has pleaded guilty to 48 serious sexual offences committed against his former wife, Joanne Young.

“We worked closely with Wiltshire Police to build a thorough and compelling case that resulted in him pleading guilty to dozens of offences.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: “I welcome the guilty plea from Philip Young, who has admitted dozens of serious sexual offences against Jo.

“I want to pay tribute to her for her incredible bravery throughout this process and she continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I’d also like to commend the investigation team for their relentless hard work in getting the case to this stage and thank the Crown Prosecution Service for their support in ensuring Young faces justice for his abhorrent actions."

