Man admits violent disorder after Southport police van attack

A man has admitted battering a police vehicle, leaving officers trapped inside and fearing for their lives, as part of riots in Southport.

Luke Moran, 38, of Leybourne Avenue in Birkdale on Merseyside, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Liverpool Magistrates' Court yesterday (15 August 2024).

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Moran was one of a crowd of people on Zetland Street in Southport on 30 July 2024 throwing missiles, bins and other items at police and police vehicles.

Moran approached a stationary police van where a police officer was at the wheel. He tried to pull the wing mirror off and then forcefully punched the window, making the police officer fear for his safety.

Moran captured on a body-worn video, attacking the police van

It was impossible at that point for the police officer to move the vehicle away from the scene and he was, in effect, trapped.

CCTV showed Moran in the crowd before the attack, milling around and appearing to incite the disorder which was near to the mosque in Southport.

The police officer in the van recorded Moran's attack on his body worn camera. Moran was arrested on 14 August 2024 by Merseyside Police after being identified from the CCTV footage.

His response to questions during police interview was: “I was nowhere near Zetland Street, St Luke’s Street, mate”.

The arrest was part of the police investigation into the violent disorder that occurred from Tuesday 30 July 2024 onwards, in the aftermath of the tragic deaths of three young girls, murdered in Southport the previous day.

Moran will be sentenced on 21 August.

A statement made by the police officer yesterday said:

“My carrier became isolated and a focal point of the ongoing barrage. I seriously feared for my safety as I was faced by hundreds of men attempting to inflict serious harm onto the police. There was an obvious “hardcore” element of the mob which stood at the front of the crowd who were intent on inflicting harm on officers.”

District Crown Prosecutor Sarah Gray, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, yesterday said:

“The footage of Moran battering at the police van door is truly shocking, it made it impossible for the officer to either drive away or get out - the level of violence and aggression used absolutely appalling. "In the midst of the serious violent disorder Moran persists in battering the door and seems absolutely determined to try to get at the officer. "He was part of a crowd of people who were attacking police officers who were simply trying to maintain the peace. The idea that Moran was motivated to behave in such a dreadful way in response to the murder of three children is extremely distressing and quite disgusting. "Whatever he thought his motivation was, he behaved dreadfully on that day and is now facing the consequences."

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, yesterday said: