Arrest forms part of Environment Agency investigation, supported by the South East Regional Organised Crime UnitArrest forms part of Environment Agency investigation, supported by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit

One man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the large-scale, illegal dumping of waste at Kidlington site, the Environment Agency announced yesterday (Wednesday 25 November 2026).

A 35-year-old male from Northolt in Greater London was arrested. This brings the total number of arrests to seven, following two arrests in September 2026, one in February 2026, two January 2026, one in November 2025.

The Environment Agency’s investigation is being led by its National Environmental Crime Unit, which is seeking to find those responsible for the offending, hold them to account and deliver justice for the local community. This arrest was supported by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Colin Chiverton, Area Environment Manager for the Thames at the Environment Agency, said:

The dumping at Kidlington was horrific, and we’re pleased that the clearance is fully completed. While the waste is long gone, our teams are working tirelessly to find those responsible. This arrest will be vital in delivering justice for the residents of Kidlington.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said:

We’re taking on waste criminals, and this arrest shows we mean business. This is an important step in delivering justice for the people of Kidlington. With more officers on the frontline and drones in the sky, we are putting waste gangs on notice so that they can’t hide.

The individual has been released on conditional bail pending further investigations.

Following the first report of waste being tipped in Kidlington, the Environment Agency responded immediately with officers attending the site on 2 July 2025. A further site visit carried out in July showed no change to the site and no further waste deposits therefore a cease-and-desist letter was issued to ensure further tipping was prevented.

After officers became aware of continued criminal activity on site in October 2025, a court order was sought and granted to close the site. Since this was granted on 23 October 2025, no further tipping has taken place.

In August, the Environment Agency completed the huge task of removing all waste from the illegal site. This saw an estimated 22,105 tonnes of commercial and household waste, including tyres, shredded plastic, and household rubbish, dug up and taken away.

Under the Prime Minister’s crackdown on waste crime, the government and Environment Agency are working together to ensure serious, organised criminal gangs have nowhere to hide.

Enforcement is already getting tougher, as since April this year already 36 arrests have been made, with prosecutions, investigations and raids taking place across the country.

EA officers are stepping up work to disrupt criminal networks while using more drones to catch offenders, mayors are getting a bigger role in tackling waste crime in their areas and fines have increased for those who dump illegally.

Earlier this month, Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle chaired the first meeting of the Waste Crime Crackdown Group. This brought together regulators and law enforcement agencies to turn intelligence into enforcement.