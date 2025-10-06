Man arrested in Brighton as part of ongoing NCA people smuggling investigation

A 22-year-old man has been re-arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into organised immigration crime.

The Albanian national was apprehended by armed NCA officers in Clarence Square, Brighton, recently (2 October).

An address on Dyke Road, Brighton, was searched and officers found a quantity of class A drugs (cocaine) which had been separated into dozens of deal bags. They also found approximately £1,000 in cash, which was seized.

The man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and possession with intent to supply class A drug and is currently being questioned by NCA investigators.

He is suspected of being involved in the facilitation of migrants from Albania to the UK via small boats and HGVs and was first arrested at an immigration detention centre near Gatwick Airport on 7 August but released on bail.

NCA Branch Commander Sara-Jayne Moore recently said: